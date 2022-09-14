LCS Summer 2022 Finals: Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves

100 Thieves, after going the length with Evil Geniuses, face Cloud9 at the LCS Summer 2022 Finals for the championship title.

LCS Summer 2022 Finals

Cloud9 Role 100 Thieves Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami Top Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho Robert “Blaber” Huang Jungle Can “Closer” Çelik Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen Mid Felix “Abbedagge” Braun Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol Bot Victor “FBI” Huang Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen Support Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun

It has been a chaotic year for Cloud9: the LS incident, Fudge’s roleswap back to top, Zven’s roleswap to Support, and Jensen’s return. But now, only one team stands between them and the trophy.

Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves – Game 1

Bans

C9: Senna, Renekton, Amumu, Nautilus, Ornn

100: Sejuani, Kalista, Yuumi, Trundle, Wukong

Picks

C9: Kennen, Nocturne, LeBlanc, Zeri, Lulu

100: Malphite, Poppy, Azir, Sivir, Soraka

Result: C9 win in 27:41 (C9 13 – 3 100)

Summary: There were a lot of crazy picks this game: Kennen and Nocturne for Cloud9, Malphite for 100 Thieves. The action was kicked off by a gank from Blaber before he was level 6. This play granted first blood to his mid laner.

C9 soon set their eyes to Ssumday up in the top lane – three members of C9 diving him proved to be too much, but he almost got a return kill on Fudge if not for the latter surviving with 5 HP. C9 were making plays around their top-jungle duo, but 100 gave their answers to some of them. Nonetheless, the boys in blue held their gold lead. 100 Thieves were stacking dragons, and by the third one Cloud9 finally decided to contest it. A good engage by Kennen made possible by Nocturne’s vision denial turns the game heavily in C9’s favor as they got 4 kills for 1.

At this point, the game looked very much over. What really drove it home for Cloud9 was a Baron attempt which looked suspicious for a moment. It almost got stolen away by Closer but ended up being secured by Berserker. A team fight afterwards also went C9’s way, and they razed the enemy base with the Baron buff.

100 Thieves vs. Cloud9 – Game 2

Bans

100: Sejuani, LeBlanc, Azir, Kennen, Gangplank

C9: Senna, Kalista, Renekton, Taliyah, Ornn

Picks

100: Fiora, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Zeri, Lulu

C9: Jax, Wukong, Zilean, Sivir, Yuumi

Result: C9 win in 24:53 (100 6 – 22 C9)

Summary: There were, once again, some interesting choices in the draft. Zilean was blind picked, allowing Abbedagge to counterpick this with Sylas. On 100 Thieves’ side, Ssumday blind picked Fiora and gave Fudge his matchup of choice with Jax. The first portion of the game was 100 favored: they claim Rift Herald after winning a fight and had a bot play go their way.

Unfortunately, they overchased Cloud9 in an attempt to salvage a play. This was a mistake that was promptly punished and all semblance of control of the game they had fell apart. Cloud9 exerted even more pressure after getting another fight, and when they realized that they were stronger than their competitors, C9 just kept going for fight after fight. They won each and every one of these brawls, expertly punishing 100 Thieves for their errors.

Cloud9, now wearing the Baron buff, marched down their enemy’s base and massacre them under their own Nexus towers. However, they called off the push after losing Fudge, which allowed 100 to take back areas of the map slowly. Cloud9, now having made full use of their huge gold lead, once again punish 100 Thieves for overextending and clean aced them, leaving their base – and Nexus – undefended.

100 Thieves vs. Cloud9 – Game 3

Bans

100: Sejuani, LeBlanc, Yuumi, Kennen, Gangplank

C9: Senna, Kalista, Azir, Amumu, Renekton

Picks

100: Fiora, Poppy, Taliyah, Zeri, Alistar

C9: Gnar, Wukong, Zilean, Sivir, Lulu

Result: C9 win in 30:00 (100 11 – 23 C9)

Summary: Jensen once again got his hands on the Zilean, and huhi was given an engage champion in the form of Alistar. Cloud9 invaded 100 Thieves’ jungle which resulted into a lengthy level 1 fiesta involving most players in the game. At the end, C9 walk away with a red buff and a kill.

More action happened in the following minutes, but the game stayed even as both teams were trading the kills. An extended fight over the second dragon was Cloud9 favored and gave them the first significant gold lead this game. Another scrap broke out, this time over the second Rift Herald. This also went C9’s way, as they kill 4 but lose 2. Berserker on Sivir was getting fed at a heightened pace. It wasn’t like 100 Thieves weren’t finding any kills, it was just that they didn’t seem to make a dent in either the gold lead or pressure.

Fudge and Jensen turn the tide in the river! #LCS pic.twitter.com/s5Ny1lHjuz — LCS (@LCSOfficial) September 11, 2022

Cloud9 get to Soul Point after forcing 100 Thieves to back off, and the game was looking hopeless by the second for the latter team. Because of the lack of information, 100 Thieves were forced to walk as a group to seek control and perhaps prevent C9 from getting Baron.

They get clean aced while doing so, giving C9 free reign over both Baron and the Ocean Soul. They were disgustingly ahead, and Berserker almost got himself a pentakill while massacring 100 Thieves in their base.

Cloud9, and Berserker in particular, run away with the trophy after the 3-0 victory:

VODs of the match can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click here.