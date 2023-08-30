Check out the abilities of Briar, the Restrained Hunger, and her unique self-taunting mechanic.

“A failed experiment by the Black Rose, Briar’s uncontrollable bloodlust required a special pillory to focus her frenzied mind. After years of confinement, this living weapon broke free from her restraints and unleashed herself into the world.

Now she’s controlled by no one—following only her hunger for knowledge and blood—and relishes the opportunities to let loose, even if reining back the frenzy isn’t easy.”

Briar Abilities

Briar, The Restrained Hunger, is League of Legends' 165th champion. Her lead designer is August “Riot August” Browning who is also responsible for the game's more unique champions like Jhin, Viego, Zeri, and Bel'Veth, Riot August was also at least partly responsible for the Keystone Masteries, Nexus Blitz, and the Kayle and Morgana reworks, among other things.

Passive – Crimson Curse

INNATE: Briar gains increased Healing based on her missing health and her attacks and abilities apply a bleed for short duration that stacks. The bleed deals physical damage based on the number of stacks and Heals Briar for a percentage of the pre-mitigation damage. Briar has no base health regeneration and her abilities cost health to cast.

Q – Head Rush

Briar leaps to a target, Stunning them for a short duration, dealing physical damage, and reducing their armor. Briar will stop prioritizing champions if she casts this Ability on a minion or monster during Blood Frenzy.

W – Blood Frenzy / Snack Attack

ACTIVE – BLOOD FRENZY: Briar leaps to a location and enters a Blood Frenzy, self taunting to the nearest enemy (prioritizing champions) for a period of time. While in Blood Frenzy she gains Attack Speed and Move Speed and her attacks now deal physical damage around the main target.

RECAST – SNACK ATTACK: Briar can Recast this ability to empower her next attack. It deals missing health physical damage and heals Briar for a large percentage of the damage dealt.

E – Chilling Scream

ACTIVE: Begin Charging: Briar removes Blood Frenzy and gathers energy, gaining damage reduction and restoring health. Release: Briar unleashes a scream that deals damage based on time charged and Slows for a short duration. When fully charged the scream knocks back, dealing additional damage to enemies that hit a wall and Stunning them.

R – Certain Death

ACTIVE: Briar kicks a hemolith and flies to the location of the first champion hit, marking them as her prey. On landing she deals a large amount of physical damage to everything nearby and causes nearby enemies to Flee. She then enters an empowered Blood Frenzy and will pursue her prey until one of them dies. During this time she gains Armor, Magic Resist, and additional Move Speed.