The HEARTSTEEL Skins for Aphelios, Ezreal, K'Sante, Sett, Kayn, and Yone (+ Prestige) are now live with League of Legends Patch 13.22!

Did you like the looks that Kayn, Ezreal, K'Sante, Sett, Yone, and Aphelios had on during the Paranoia music video? Good news: they're also playable skins in-game. Introducing the HEARTSTEEL skins!

HEARTSTEEL Skins

“HEARTSTEEL is the hottest new band on the scene, featuring artists like Kayn and Ezreal—”

“It's all of our band!”

“Calm down, Sett.”

“Wait, which magazine is this for again, K'Sante?”

“Please try to focus!”

“Hey Yone, can we just get on stage already?”

“We are—oh, well, Aphelios just walked off…”

HEARTSTEEL Aphelios

A multi-instrumental musical genius whose passion for his craft is nigh obsessive, Aphelios is the composer and creative backbone of HEARTSTEEL. Though he rarely ever speaks, with this wild band of musical misfits and his twin sister (the band's manager Alune) by his side, Aphelios is ready to have his creative voice heard loud and clear.

HEARTSTEEL Ezreal

After a manufactured one-hit wonder launched Ezreal into the spotlight, only for him to fall out of it again when the album got panned, Ezreal decided it was time he took some creative control back. Now, having left his old label and lending what star power he has to HEARTSTEEL, Ezreal has found musicians and friends he's ready to make a comeback with.

HEARTSTEEL K'Sante

An awe-inspiring presence—physically, emotionally, vocally—K'Sante is always focused on the bigger picture, determined for HEARTSTEEL to make its mark on the music industry. Though in his solo career his ambition often outpaced what one man can do alone, now that he's found friends and collaborators he believes in, K'Sante knows nothing can stop them.

HEARTSTEEL Kayn

Kayn wields his music like a weapon—both as himself and as his demonic alter ego, Rhaast. Though he's got all the training of a pop music prince, his bad reputation after the breakup of his last band made him an industry pariah. Determined to spite the haters, Kayn joined HEARTSTEEL only to find creative partners (and friends?) he might actually trust.

HEARTSTEEL Kayn has unique interactions as a Legendary Skin.

HEARTSTEEL Sett

Don't let the chiseled abs fool you: With savvy style and a heart of gold tempered by years of hard work supporting his mom, Sett has earned his confident rapper's swagger. His last music career ended when he punched a paparazzo, but he won't be kept down. People call Sett a lot of things, but when he's on stage with HEARTSTEEL, you can call him “boss.”

HEARTSTEEL Yone

Once a legendary DJ/producer, Yone grew disillusioned with the music industry and mysteriously dropped off the grid, leaving fans and critics alike wanting more. Meeting the other members of HEARTSTEEL pulled him out of his creative funk, and with his passion for music now reignited, Yone is determined to take this band straight to the top.

Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone

As an enigmatic music producer, Yone may say he doesn't enjoy the limelight, but he couldn't help but dress to impress for the band's chart-topping debut in a smart, sleek fit worthy of his sharp swordsmanship and even sharper style. It'd be a shame to hide behind a computer when you look this cool.

HEARTSTEEL Kayn, HEARTSTEEL K'Sante, HEARTSTEEL Ezreal, HEARTSTEEL Sett, HEARTSTEEL Aphelios, HEARTSTEEL Yone, Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone, and Breakout True Damage Ekko will be available on November 8, 2023 at 20:00 UTC. You can view the full League of Legends Patch 13.22 Notes here.