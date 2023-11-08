League of Legends 13.22 gets rid of Blind Pick, gives a lengthy amount of changes to Janna, and a massive overhaul to mage attack speed timings. Check out the full League of Legends Update 13.22 Patch Notes here.
League of Legends Update 13.22 Patch Notes
The mage attack speed overhaul aims to improve the feeling of auto attacking on most mage champions, bringing them up to a new baseline for both missile speed and animation length. Some mages will also get some attack speed in the early game to discourage them from taking the attack speed stat shard.
The Janna kit update also ships in this patch, reverting her to her state a few years ago as a “more active participant” and less about her tornadoes.
Champion Changes
Brand
- Passive – Blaze
- Monster modifier: 220% >>> 230%
- E – Conflagration
- Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP)
Briar
- Q – Head Rush
- Physical Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 60/95/130/165/200 (+80% bonus AD)
- Armor Reduction: 10/14/18/22/26% >>> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%
- R – Certain Death
- Physical Damage: 150/325/500 (+110% bonus AD) (+110% AP) >>> 150/300/450 (+75% bonus AD) (+110% bonus AP)
Dr. Mundo
- E – Blunt Force Trauma
- Passive Bonus Attack Damage: 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% >>> 2/2.35/2.7/3.05/3.4%
Gragas
- E – Body Slam
- Cooldown Refund on Hit: 3 >>> 40% of remaining cooldown
- We did the math for you: 3 >>> 5.6/5.4/5.2/5/4.8, scaling with ability haste
- R – Explosive Cask
- Travel Time: 0.55 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds
Graves
- E – Quickdraw
- Bonus Armor per stack: 4/7/10/13/16 >>> 2/5/8/11/14
Janna
- Base Stats
- Attack Range: 500 >>> 550
- Base Mana: 350 >>> 360
- Mana Growth: 64 >>> 50
- Health Growth: 84 >>> 90
- Armor Growth: 5 >>> 4.5
- Base Attack Damage: 52 >>> 47
- Attack Damage Growth: 3 >>> 2.5
- Attack Windup: 22% >>> 20%
- Passive – Tailwind
- Removed: Janna no longer gains bonus move speed while facing allied champions
- New: Janna's basic attacks and W deal bonus magic damage equal to 20/25/30/35% (1/6/11/16) of her bonus Move Speed
- Q – Howling Gale
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 90/95/100/105/110
- Cooldown: 12 >>> 14
- Minimum Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)
- Maximum Bonus Damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+30% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP)
- W – Zephyr
- Cooldown: 12 >>> 9/8.5/8/7.5/7
- Mana: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+60% AP) (+ Tailwind Bonus Damage)
- Slow Duration: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds
- New: Zephyr passive move speed is no longer removed while on cooldown
- E – Eye Of The Storm
- Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 >>> 16/15/14/13/12
- Mana: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90
- Shield: 75/100/125/150/175 (+55%AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP)
- Shield Duration: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds
- Removed: Shield no longer decays
- Removed: Janna no longer gains heal and shield power on CC
- New: Reduce cooldown by 20% remaining cooldown on slow/knockup. Max once per spell.
K'Sante
- Q – Ntofo Strikes
- Required Bonus Health for Minimum Cast Time: 1200 >>> 1600
Kassadin
- E – Force Pulse
- Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% AP)
- R – Riftwalk
- Zero-Stack Magic Damage: 70/90/110 (+60% AP) (+2% maximum mana) >>> 70/90/110 (+50% AP) (+2% maximum mana)
Nilah
- Q – Formless Blade
- Bonus Attack Speed: 10-60% (based on level) >>> 10-50% (based on level)
- R – Apotheosis
- Damage Over Time: 60/120/180 (+112% bonus AD) >>> 60/120/180 (+80% bonus AD)
- Maximum Total Damage: 185/345/505 (+232% Bonus AD) >>> 185/345/505 (+200% bonus AD)
Rammus
- W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Bonus Armor: 30 (+35/45/55/65/75% total armor) >>> 40 (+35/45/55/65/75% total armor)
Senna
- Q – Piercing Darkness
- Damage: 30/65/100/135/170 (+50% bonus AD) >>> 30/60/90/120/150 (+50% bonus AD)
- Healing: 40/55/70/85/100 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality)
Seraphine
- Passive – Stage Presence
- Damage Per Note: 4/8/14/25 (based on level) (+7% AP) >>> 5/10/18/30 (based on level) (+5% AP)
- Q – High Note
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 >>> 10/8.75/7.5/6.25/5
- W – Surround Sound
- Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 (+25% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+20% AP)
Tahm Kench
- Passive – An Acquired Taste
- Bonus Magic Damage: 6-48 (based on level) (+2% AP per 100 bonus health) (+5% of his bonus health) >>> 6-48 (based on level) (+2% AP per 100 bonus health) (+4% of his bonus health)
Ziggs
- Base Stats
- Base Armor: 22 >>> 18
- Basic Attack Frame: 20.8% >>> 20%
Attack Speed Changes
Ahri
- Attack windup: 20.1% >>> 20%
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.668 >>> 0.625
- Base Attack Speed: 0.668 (unchanged)
- Attack Speed Growth: 2% >>> 2.2%
Anivia
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Annie
- Base Attack Speed: 0.579 >>> 0.61
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.579 >>> 0.625
- Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500
Cassiopeia
- Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500
Heimerdinger
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
- Attack windup: 20.1% >>> 20%
Ivern
- Attack windup: 23% >>> 20%
- Attack Animations: Restored an alternate attack animation which will be used 25% of the time for regular attacks and every time for critical attacks
Karthus
- Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500
LeBlanc
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.4 >>> 0.625
- Attack Speed Growth: 2.2% >>> 1.5%
Lissandra
- Attack Speed Growth: 1.36% >>> 1.5%
Neeko
- Attack windup: 21.5% >>> 20%
Orianna
- Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1450 >>> 1500
Rumble
- Attack windup: 22.9% >>> 20%
Ryze
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Singed
- Base Attack Speed: 0.613 >>> 0.625
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.613 >>> 0.625
- Attack windup: 23.6% >>> 20%
Syndra
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Taliyah
- Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1300 >>> 1500
- Attack windup: 21.6% >>> 20%
Twisted Fate
- Attack windup: 24.4% >>> 20%
Veigar
- Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1100 >>> 1500
Vel'Koz
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.643 (23-25th digits of pi)
- Attack Speed Growth:1.36% >>> 1.59% (4-6th digits of pi)
Xerath
- Basic Attack Frame: 25.1% >>> 20%
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
- Attack Animations: Now uses both attack animations equally instead of 75/25%
Zilean
- Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500
- Basic Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Zoe
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Quickplay
Goodbye, Blind Pick!
- In order to make sure players who own a limited number of champions have access to Quickplay, new-player-specific free to play champion rotation is expanded to Diana, Jinx, Malphite, Mordekaiser, Rammus, Yuumi, Sona, Teemo, Tristana, Vi, Caitlyn, Kai'Sa, Syndra, Leona, Sett, Pantheon, Ziggs, Talon, Amumu, and Viktor.
- Players can select Smite starting from Summoner Level 3
- Quickplay first surrender will be available at 10 minutes and successful with 4/5 of the players agreeing
- Quickplay surrender at 20 minutes will be successful with 3/5 of the players agreeing
- Eternals will be available on Quickplay in a later patch
Quickplay Known bugs
- Purchasing a chroma in the Quickplay lobby consecutively may temporarily lock out chroma purchase ability
- Chroma preferences do not save when swapping to a different skin
Some Quickplay data is missing in Stats
Vision Changes
- Reveal Radius on attack: 400 >>> 300
- Reveal circle duration: 4.5 seconds >>> 2 seconds
Ping Changes in League of Legends 13.22
- More celebration: Within 10 seconds of getting an epic objective takedown, all allied pings directed at your champion are visible to your team.
- Ping lockout timer reverted: 5s/15s/30s/60s/120s >>> 6s/12s/16s/20s/24s. This was originally changed in 13.19 but did not make the patch notes.
- The “Alert” and “Enemy Missing” pings can only be used 3 times before being rate limited.
ARAM Adjustments in League of Legends 13.22
Buffs
- Lillia: Damage Taken: 110% >>> 105%
- Aphelios: Damage Taken: 100% >>> 95%
Nerfs
- K'Sante: Damage Taken: 90% >>> 95%
- Tryndamere: Healing Done: 140% >>> 135%
Nexus Blitz Changes in League of Legends 13.22
Events
- Aspect of the Dragon has been removed from the general reward pool. If a team manages to win three events, they will be rewarded with Aspect of the Dragon.
- Due to its high impact on game state and perceived power level, Aspect of the Dragon has been contentious ever since its addition as an event reward. Not all rewards are intended to be equal, but Elder Dragon's power was a step too far. We wanted to preserve the fantasy of obtaining the Elder Dragon buff, but restrict it only to teams who have clearly earned that power.
Buffs
- Bard: Increased Chime Spawn Rate. First spawn at 30 seconds, spawns 2 new ones every 20 seconds
- Blitzcrank: Damage dealt +5%
- Rek'sai: Damage dealt +5%, Damage taken -10%
- Rod of Ages Stack Gain: 60 seconds >>> 30 seconds
Nerfs
- Brand: Damage Taken: +5% >>> 8%
- Morgana: Damage Dealt -5%
- Sion: Damage Taken: +5%
- Teemo: Damage Dealt -5%, Damage Taken +5%
- Zyra: Damage Taken: +5% >>> 8%
Adjustments
- Thresh: Doubled passive soul gain
- Thresh: Damage Dealt: +10% >>> 0%
- Thresh: Damage Taken: -10% >>> 0%
Bug Fixes
- Rift Herald objective timer now shows when you bring up the scoreboard.
- Protect the Soraka event will no longer always play its sound effects at max volume regardless of sound settings. Apologies to all headphone users.
- Protect the Soraka event will no longer have lingering UI elements on screen when it is the first event.
- King of the Hill event now has a maximum time limit of 5 minutes.
- Landing Briar ultimate on an enemy right as URF Deathmatch or Prize fight starts will no longer perma-taunt Briar.
- Ivern's Triggerseed detonation now damages jungle camps when cast on himself or Daisy.
Global Language Select
Players can now select their preferred game language in the LoL settings menu of the Riot Client. This will go live at 10AM Pacific Standard Time on November 8th.
Bugs
- Some international fonts are currently unable to be displayed in regions that normally wouldn’t support them. (i.e. NA player selects a CN language, types in a CN font, other NA players will see blank messages).
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that would cause Renata Glasc's Passive to instantly kill Zac when an ally attacked a Zac revive blob with her passive debuff.
- Fixed a bug where Pix was sometimes preventing Lulu players from earning kill credit.
- Fixed a bug where if the target of Briar's R is untargetable when it lands it causes a mass disconnect.
- Fixed an issue that caused Janna's W tooltip to display incorrect information.
- Fixed a bug that caused Kai'Sa and Braum's passive indicator to overlap.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Jungle pet's stealth VFX to appear to all enemies, and also reveal stealthed champions.
- Fixed a bug where Recurve Bow's tooltip was incorrect.
- Fixed a Skarner ASU-related bug, can't tell you what it is but we fixed it, promise.
- Fixed a bug where if Briar kills Baron with Snack Attack… she gets credit for all Baron-powered minion kills…. whoops.
- Fixed a bug where Briar's Blood Frenzy was counting as a CC in the death recap and crowd control score in the post-game stats.
- Fixed a bug where Briar's auto attacks would become disabled after casting her Ultimate.
- Fixed a bug that caused Neeko's clone to not properly display her Honor 5 or Challenger Recall.
- Fixed a bug that caused Briar to sometimes attack allies when Berserked.
- Fixed a display bug that caused Varus's Q to always show the line indicator even if the setting was disabled.
- Fixed an issue that caused Empyrean Jax's flame to be misplaced during his recall animation.
- Fixed a bug that caused Jax to play the default attack animation on his W when he has any passive stacks.
- Fixed a bug that caused Briar's W auto attack animations against other champions to be slowed down.
- Fixed an issue that caused Sylas's UI to display an incorrect Ultimate when Hijacking Neeko's Ultimate.
- Fixed a bug that caused Briar's Frenzy to trigger the loss of control screen flash.
- Fixed a bug where the jungle item could be re-added to your inventory after transformation if you used the undo feature in the shop.
New HEARTSTEEL Skins
View the new HEARTSTEEL skins here!
HEARTSTEEL Kayn, HEARTSTEEL K'Sante, HEARTSTEEL Ezreal, HEARTSTEEL Sett, HEARTSTEEL Aphelios, HEARTSTEEL Yone, Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone, and Breakout True Damage Ekko will be available on November 8, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.