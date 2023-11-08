The new Quickplay, Janna kit changes, and an overhaul to mage attacks go live. View the League of Legends Update 13.22 Patch Notes here.

League of Legends 13.22 gets rid of Blind Pick, gives a lengthy amount of changes to Janna, and a massive overhaul to mage attack speed timings. Check out the full League of Legends Update 13.22 Patch Notes here.

The mage attack speed overhaul aims to improve the feeling of auto attacking on most mage champions, bringing them up to a new baseline for both missile speed and animation length. Some mages will also get some attack speed in the early game to discourage them from taking the attack speed stat shard.

The Janna kit update also ships in this patch, reverting her to her state a few years ago as a “more active participant” and less about her tornadoes.

Champion Changes

Brand

Passive – Blaze Monster modifier: 220% >>> 230%

E – Conflagration Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP)



Briar

Q – Head Rush Physical Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 60/95/130/165/200 (+80% bonus AD) Armor Reduction: 10/14/18/22/26% >>> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%

R – Certain Death Physical Damage: 150/325/500 (+110% bonus AD) (+110% AP) >>> 150/300/450 (+75% bonus AD) (+110% bonus AP)



Dr. Mundo

E – Blunt Force Trauma Passive Bonus Attack Damage: 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% >>> 2/2.35/2.7/3.05/3.4%



Gragas

E – Body Slam Cooldown Refund on Hit: 3 >>> 40% of remaining cooldown We did the math for you: 3 >>> 5.6/5.4/5.2/5/4.8, scaling with ability haste

R – Explosive Cask Travel Time: 0.55 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds



Graves

E – Quickdraw Bonus Armor per stack: 4/7/10/13/16 >>> 2/5/8/11/14



Janna

Base Stats Attack Range: 500 >>> 550 Base Mana: 350 >>> 360 Mana Growth: 64 >>> 50 Health Growth: 84 >>> 90 Armor Growth: 5 >>> 4.5 Base Attack Damage: 52 >>> 47 Attack Damage Growth: 3 >>> 2.5 Attack Windup: 22% >>> 20%

Passive – Tailwind Removed: Janna no longer gains bonus move speed while facing allied champions New: Janna's basic attacks and W deal bonus magic damage equal to 20/25/30/35% (1/6/11/16) of her bonus Move Speed

Q – Howling Gale Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 90/95/100/105/110 Cooldown: 12 >>> 14 Minimum Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP) Maximum Bonus Damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+30% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP)

W – Zephyr Cooldown: 12 >>> 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 Mana: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70 Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+60% AP) (+ Tailwind Bonus Damage) Slow Duration: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds New: Zephyr passive move speed is no longer removed while on cooldown

E – Eye Of The Storm Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 Mana: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90 Shield: 75/100/125/150/175 (+55%AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP) Shield Duration: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds Removed: Shield no longer decays Removed: Janna no longer gains heal and shield power on CC New: Reduce cooldown by 20% remaining cooldown on slow/knockup. Max once per spell.



K'Sante

Q – Ntofo Strikes Required Bonus Health for Minimum Cast Time: 1200 >>> 1600



Kassadin

E – Force Pulse Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% AP)

R – Riftwalk Zero-Stack Magic Damage: 70/90/110 (+60% AP) (+2% maximum mana) >>> 70/90/110 (+50% AP) (+2% maximum mana)



Nilah

Q – Formless Blade Bonus Attack Speed: 10-60% (based on level) >>> 10-50% (based on level)

R – Apotheosis Damage Over Time: 60/120/180 (+112% bonus AD) >>> 60/120/180 (+80% bonus AD) Maximum Total Damage: 185/345/505 (+232% Bonus AD) >>> 185/345/505 (+200% bonus AD)



Rammus

W – Defensive Ball Curl Bonus Armor: 30 (+35/45/55/65/75% total armor) >>> 40 (+35/45/55/65/75% total armor)



Senna

Q – Piercing Darkness Damage: 30/65/100/135/170 (+50% bonus AD) >>> 30/60/90/120/150 (+50% bonus AD) Healing: 40/55/70/85/100 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality)



Seraphine

Passive – Stage Presence Damage Per Note: 4/8/14/25 (based on level) (+7% AP) >>> 5/10/18/30 (based on level) (+5% AP)

Q – High Note Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 >>> 10/8.75/7.5/6.25/5

W – Surround Sound Shield: 50/75/100/125/150 (+25% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+20% AP)



Tahm Kench

Passive – An Acquired Taste Bonus Magic Damage: 6-48 (based on level) (+2% AP per 100 bonus health) (+5% of his bonus health) >>> 6-48 (based on level) (+2% AP per 100 bonus health) (+4% of his bonus health)



Ziggs

Base Stats Base Armor: 22 >>> 18 Basic Attack Frame: 20.8% >>> 20%



Attack Speed Changes

Ahri

Attack windup: 20.1% >>> 20%

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.668 >>> 0.625

Base Attack Speed: 0.668 (unchanged)

Attack Speed Growth: 2% >>> 2.2%

Anivia

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Annie

Base Attack Speed: 0.579 >>> 0.61

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.579 >>> 0.625

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500

Cassiopeia

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500

Heimerdinger

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Attack windup: 20.1% >>> 20%

Ivern

Attack windup: 23% >>> 20%

Attack Animations: Restored an alternate attack animation which will be used 25% of the time for regular attacks and every time for critical attacks

Karthus

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500

LeBlanc

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.4 >>> 0.625

Attack Speed Growth: 2.2% >>> 1.5%

Lissandra

Attack Speed Growth: 1.36% >>> 1.5%

Neeko

Attack windup: 21.5% >>> 20%

Orianna

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1450 >>> 1500

Rumble

Attack windup: 22.9% >>> 20%

Ryze

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Singed

Base Attack Speed: 0.613 >>> 0.625

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.613 >>> 0.625

Attack windup: 23.6% >>> 20%

Syndra

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Taliyah

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1300 >>> 1500

Attack windup: 21.6% >>> 20%

Twisted Fate

Attack windup: 24.4% >>> 20%

Veigar

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1100 >>> 1500

Vel'Koz

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.643 (23-25th digits of pi)

Attack Speed Growth:1.36% >>> 1.59% (4-6th digits of pi)

Xerath

Basic Attack Frame: 25.1% >>> 20%

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Attack Animations: Now uses both attack animations equally instead of 75/25%

Zilean

Basic Attack Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1500

Basic Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Zoe

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Quickplay

Goodbye, Blind Pick!

In order to make sure players who own a limited number of champions have access to Quickplay, new-player-specific free to play champion rotation is expanded to Diana, Jinx, Malphite, Mordekaiser, Rammus, Yuumi, Sona, Teemo, Tristana, Vi, Caitlyn, Kai'Sa, Syndra, Leona, Sett, Pantheon, Ziggs, Talon, Amumu, and Viktor.

Players can select Smite starting from Summoner Level 3

Quickplay first surrender will be available at 10 minutes and successful with 4/5 of the players agreeing

Quickplay surrender at 20 minutes will be successful with 3/5 of the players agreeing

Eternals will be available on Quickplay in a later patch

Quickplay Known bugs

Purchasing a chroma in the Quickplay lobby consecutively may temporarily lock out chroma purchase ability

Chroma preferences do not save when swapping to a different skin

Some Quickplay data is missing in Stats

Vision Changes

Reveal Radius on attack: 400 >>> 300

Reveal circle duration: 4.5 seconds >>> 2 seconds

Ping Changes in League of Legends 13.22

More celebration: Within 10 seconds of getting an epic objective takedown, all allied pings directed at your champion are visible to your team.

Ping lockout timer reverted: 5s/15s/30s/60s/120s >>> 6s/12s/16s/20s/24s. This was originally changed in 13.19 but did not make the patch notes.

The “Alert” and “Enemy Missing” pings can only be used 3 times before being rate limited.

ARAM Adjustments in League of Legends 13.22

Buffs

Lillia: Damage Taken: 110% >>> 105%

Aphelios: Damage Taken: 100% >>> 95%

Nerfs

K'Sante: Damage Taken: 90% >>> 95%

Tryndamere: Healing Done: 140% >>> 135%

Nexus Blitz Changes in League of Legends 13.22

Events

Aspect of the Dragon has been removed from the general reward pool. If a team manages to win three events, they will be rewarded with Aspect of the Dragon. Due to its high impact on game state and perceived power level, Aspect of the Dragon has been contentious ever since its addition as an event reward. Not all rewards are intended to be equal, but Elder Dragon's power was a step too far. We wanted to preserve the fantasy of obtaining the Elder Dragon buff, but restrict it only to teams who have clearly earned that power.



Buffs

Bard: Increased Chime Spawn Rate. First spawn at 30 seconds, spawns 2 new ones every 20 seconds

Blitzcrank: Damage dealt +5%

Rek'sai: Damage dealt +5%, Damage taken -10%

Rod of Ages Stack Gain: 60 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Nerfs

Brand: Damage Taken: +5% >>> 8%

Morgana: Damage Dealt -5%

Sion: Damage Taken: +5%

Teemo: Damage Dealt -5%, Damage Taken +5%

Zyra: Damage Taken: +5% >>> 8%

Adjustments

Thresh: Doubled passive soul gain

Thresh: Damage Dealt: +10% >>> 0%

Thresh: Damage Taken: -10% >>> 0%

Bug Fixes

Rift Herald objective timer now shows when you bring up the scoreboard.

Protect the Soraka event will no longer always play its sound effects at max volume regardless of sound settings. Apologies to all headphone users.

Protect the Soraka event will no longer have lingering UI elements on screen when it is the first event.

King of the Hill event now has a maximum time limit of 5 minutes.

Landing Briar ultimate on an enemy right as URF Deathmatch or Prize fight starts will no longer perma-taunt Briar.

Ivern's Triggerseed detonation now damages jungle camps when cast on himself or Daisy.

Global Language Select

Players can now select their preferred game language in the LoL settings menu of the Riot Client. This will go live at 10AM Pacific Standard Time on November 8th.

Bugs

Some international fonts are currently unable to be displayed in regions that normally wouldn’t support them. (i.e. NA player selects a CN language, types in a CN font, other NA players will see blank messages).

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that would cause Renata Glasc's Passive to instantly kill Zac when an ally attacked a Zac revive blob with her passive debuff.

Fixed a bug where Pix was sometimes preventing Lulu players from earning kill credit.

Fixed a bug where if the target of Briar's R is untargetable when it lands it causes a mass disconnect.

Fixed an issue that caused Janna's W tooltip to display incorrect information.

Fixed a bug that caused Kai'Sa and Braum's passive indicator to overlap.

Fixed a bug that was causing Jungle pet's stealth VFX to appear to all enemies, and also reveal stealthed champions.

Fixed a bug where Recurve Bow's tooltip was incorrect.

Fixed a Skarner ASU-related bug, can't tell you what it is but we fixed it, promise.

Fixed a bug where if Briar kills Baron with Snack Attack… she gets credit for all Baron-powered minion kills…. whoops.

Fixed a bug where Briar's Blood Frenzy was counting as a CC in the death recap and crowd control score in the post-game stats.

Fixed a bug where Briar's auto attacks would become disabled after casting her Ultimate.

Fixed a bug that caused Neeko's clone to not properly display her Honor 5 or Challenger Recall.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar to sometimes attack allies when Berserked.

Fixed a display bug that caused Varus's Q to always show the line indicator even if the setting was disabled.

Fixed an issue that caused Empyrean Jax's flame to be misplaced during his recall animation.

Fixed a bug that caused Jax to play the default attack animation on his W when he has any passive stacks.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar's W auto attack animations against other champions to be slowed down.

Fixed an issue that caused Sylas's UI to display an incorrect Ultimate when Hijacking Neeko's Ultimate.

Fixed a bug that caused Briar's Frenzy to trigger the loss of control screen flash.

Fixed a bug where the jungle item could be re-added to your inventory after transformation if you used the undo feature in the shop.

New HEARTSTEEL Skins

View the new HEARTSTEEL skins here!

HEARTSTEEL Kayn, HEARTSTEEL K'Sante, HEARTSTEEL Ezreal, HEARTSTEEL Sett, HEARTSTEEL Aphelios, HEARTSTEEL Yone, Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone, and Breakout True Damage Ekko will be available on November 8, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.