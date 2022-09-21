League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes: The Worlds Patch

League of Legends Patch 12.18 is here! This is the patch that Worlds will be played on, hence smaller, pro-play aimed changes are being shipped. Check out the full League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes here.

League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes

Ashe

These changes are aimed at bringing Ashe up to par with her fellow marksmen.

Q – Ranger’s Focus Bonus Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% >>> 25/32.5/40/47.5/55%



Hecarim

It would seem Hecarim grew too strong after the update he received in Patch 12.17, so he’s being taken down a notch. In particular, the strength of his AD builds (goodbye, Eclipse Hecarim) is being targeted, but carefully as to not bring back tank Hecarim.

Base Stats Base Health: 650 >>> 625

Q – Rampage Physical Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 95% >>> 90% Increased Damage Per Stack: 4% (+6% Per 100 Bonus AD) >>> 4% (+5% Per 100 Bonus AD)

W – Spirit of Dread Percent Of Post-Mitigation Damage Healed: 30% (+2.5% Per 100 Bonus AD) >>> 25% (+2% Per 100 Bonus AD) (Note: remains halved for damage not dealt by Hecarim)



Kalista

This change is aimed at making Kalista a little more punishable during the laning phase, and to reduce her overwhelming dominance early.

Base Stats Base Health: 604 >>> 574



Kayn

Some damage is being taken away from Rhaast to “lean more into his identity as a healing tank,” and to reduce the surprising amount of damage coming from him. Hopefully this also brings people to choose Assassin Kayn more.

Q (Darkin) – Reaping Slash Darkin Damage: 65% AD(+5% of the Target’s max Health (+5% Per 100% Bonus AD)) >>> 65% AD(+5% of the Target’s max Health (+3.5% Per 100% Bonus AD))



Lee Sin

This buff is an attempt to reduce Lee’s struggle in solo queue, with hopes that he’ll also be a little more viable on the pro scene. The changes are skewed towards the higher skill level players because of this.

Base Stats Health Growth: 99 >>> 105

W – Safeguard / Iron Will Lifesteal and Spellvamp: 5/9.5/14/18.5/23% >>> 5/10.5/16/21.5/27%



Lulu

The Rift’s best enchanter is being taken down a notch. One of her most powerful abilities in Pro play is being tuned down to keep her balanced with her fellow enchanters.

W – Whimsy Movement Speed: 30% >>> 25% Disable Duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25 >>> 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0 seconds Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 seconds



Maokai

Like Hecarim, Maokai also received changes last patch. However, he’s had trouble getting into the Jungle role hence these jungle-oriented buffs. He’s been strong in his other roles though, so he’s being tuned down in those areas.

Passive – Sap Magic Heal: 4.8-14% (Based on Level) >>> 4.5 -12% (Based on Level)

Q – Bramble Smash Bonus Damage to Monsters: 40/60/80/100/120 >>> 80/100/120/140/160

E – Sapling Toss Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6% Bonus Health) (+ 42.5% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6% Bonus Health) (+ 40% AP) Empowered Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12% Bonus Health) (+ 85% AP) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12% Bonus Health) (+ 80% AP)

Bugfixes Maokai’s Q will no longer pull targets closer to him as opposed to knocking them away. Maokai’s R will no longer be narrower than intended.



Miss Fortune

She received buffs in Patch 12.17, especially for her crit and attack speed builds. Due to this, nerfs intended to limit her strength with this build are being shipped, along with a generic nerf to her health bar.

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 2.7 >>> 2.4 Health Growth: 107 >>> 103



Nocturne

Small nerf to keep Nocturne back in line after his recent buffs.

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 3.1 >>> 2.6



Thresh

Some cautious buffs to Thresh to make him more viable compared to other supports, but not too big so his presence in the upcoming Worlds won’t skyrocket.

Base Stats Health Growth: 115 >>> 120

E – Flay Magic Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+40% AP)



Udyr

After his recent VGU, Udyr seem to have been a little stronger than intended, so his scaling is being taken down a notch. Maxing R is now less powerful, and some power from this is being shifted to Q-max. It also incentivizes taking a point in Q early.

Base Stats Health Growth: 106 >>> 98 Armor Growth: 5.2 >>> 4.7

Q – Wildling Claw Mana Cost: 45-28 (Based on Level) >>> 20 Empowered Lightning Strike AP Ratio: +0.6% Per 100 AP >>> +0.8% Per 100 AP NEW: Udyr’s first two attacks gain 50 Attack Range, matching his Awakened Q. NEW: Awakened Q now deals an additional 2-5% (based on level) (+0.03% Bonus AD) max health Physical Damage on the first two attacks.

W – Iron Mantle Percent HP Heal: 1.2/1.26/1.32/1.38/1.44/1.5% >>> 1.2% Percent HP Shield: 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0% >>> 2/2.3/2.6/2.8/3.2/3.5% Life Steal: 15% >>> 15/16/17/18/19/20%

R – Wingborne Storm Magic Damage: 20/38/56/74/92/110 (+40% AP) >>> 20/36/52/68/84/100 (+35% AP) Damage to Minions: 50/60/70/80% (Levels 1/6/11/16) >>> 40/55/70/85% (Levels 1/6/11/16)



Other Changes

Competitive Changes

“When autofill protection was initially introduced, support was by far the least popular role. However, role preferences have shifted over time and can also vary heavily by region. Around a year ago we made behind-the-scenes changes to proactively protect players from autofill if they were queuing for high demand positions,” according to the devs. “We’re pulling back the curtain now and indicating which roles are in high demand when you’re selecting your role with a “priority” tag in the lobby. Now you can decide if you’d like to queue for one of these roles to avoid being autofilled in your next game and to get into a game more quickly.”

Selecting a priority role will protect you from being autofilled only in your upcoming game.

Guaranteed autofill protection when queueing as support or queueing as fill has been removed.

Players will still receive autofill protection for 2 games after having played a game while autofilled.

Behavioral Systems

Now, players you recently honored and/or who recently honored you will show up as a suggested party member with an honor icon next to their summoner name.

Mythic Content

Now Available

Prestige Battle Academia Leona

Prestige PsyOps Ezreal

Hextech Poppy

Soulstealer Vayne

Ashen Slayer Sylas

Mythic Chroma Ashen Slayer Sylas (Emberwoken)

Leaving the Shop

Prestige Battle Academia Lux

Prestige PROJECT Zed

Hextech Ziggs

Dreadnova Darius

Ashen Knight Pantheon

Mythic Chroma Battle Academia Ezreal

Other Updates

Emberwoken Chromas of Ashen Knight Pyke and Ashen Conqueror Pantheon now have recolored VFX to match Ashen Slayer Sylas’ (releasing with this patch)

Ashen Knight Pantheon’s name has been updated to Ashen Conqueror Pantheon

Worlds Clash

Team formation for the first weekend of Worlds Clash will be open starting on September 26 and the tournaments will be on October 1 and 2. In addition to the trophy, banner, and logo rewards of other Clash tournaments, Worlds Clash has an additional reward of a loot capsule!

This loot capsule will contain the following:

For Worlds Clash participants with premium tickets who finish between 1 – 7 place: (1) Championship Skin Permanent

For all Worlds Clash participants (premium and basic tickets) who finish 1st place: (1) World’s Event Capsule

For Worlds Clash participants with premium tickets who finish between 8 – 15 place: (1) Championship Skin Shard

Challenges

Challenges are Here – This is a new “limited time” challenge to thank players for their patience as we removed the very enthusiastic “Challenges are here!” tooltip. You can complete this challenge by logging in between now and Patch 12.20.

The Challenge “Unkillable Demon King” criteria has been updated from “win games without dying” to “win games without dying and at least a 30% kill participation.”

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Spirit Visage to double the omnivamp of other items that were purchased before it

Fixed a bug that unintentionally removed the cursor range indicator on Xerath’s R

Fixed a bug that caused some champion abilities to be invisible for Mac users

Fixed a bug that caused certain abilities to be visible and audible from the Fog of War

Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s W to sometimes not fire through terrain and towers

Fixed a bug that allowed players to Cleanse Tahm Kench’s W knock up

Fixed a bug that would not let Taliyah fire a large boulder if she flashed onto Worked Ground to cast it

Fixed a bug that allowed Akshan to deal damage with his E while also charging his R

Fixed a bug that caused Exhaust’s VFX to be overridden by Kennen’s E

Fixed a bug that would reveal Lulu’s location if Pix attacked while attached to an ally

Fixed a bug that caused the Challenge “Get On My Level” to not track progress in games that lasted longer than 10 minutes

Fixed a bug that caused the end of game experience wheel to display amount of experience gained from current match instead of the experience needed to progress to the next level

Fixed a bug that distorted SFX when leaving and rejoining a premade lobby

New Skins

Ashen Slayer Sylas, Worlds 2022 Azir, and the Fright Night skins for Annie, Draven, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Trundle, and Urgot will all become available on September 22, 2022. To see more about these skins, check them out here.

For more League of Legends news, click here.