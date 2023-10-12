LeBron James and good friend and business partner Maverick Carter have released a statement condemning the tragedy happening in Israel.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and Carter called the Hamas attack an act of “terrorism,” further describing it as “tragic and unacceptable.” LeBron and Carter went on to express their commitment to helping stop the hate around the world.

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community,” the statement read.

“We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism and antisemitism.”

According to the latest reports, the Israel-Hamas war has already taken the lives of more than 2300 people, per Aljazeera. A total of 22 Americans have been confirmed to die in the conflict, with 17 other unaccounted for.

Like LeBron James, several other NBA teams and players have taken a strong stance in a show of support for Israel. The NBA and NBPA also issued a statement over the weekend to address the heartbreaking tragedy that has taken plenty of lives.

“The NBA and NBPA mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism. We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region,” the statement said.

Others have taken action, including Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank who donated $750,000 to Israel to help the victims and first responders.