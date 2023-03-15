LeBron James is producing a four-part documentary miniseries about his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith. It is set to release via Amazon’s Prime Video on April 4th. LeBron is producing the miniseries “Redefined: J.R. Smith” through his brand UNINTERRUPTED.

The miniseries will focus on the former Cavalier guard’s career after his NBA playing days. J.R. Smith enrolled in North Carolina A&T after retiring and is currently a member of the men’s golf team at the university. Amazon includes a description of the series that reads as following:

“Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University.”

J.R. Smith is most known for playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a member of the LeBron-led 2016 NBA champions. Smith made a huge splash during the championship parade, taking his shirt off and becoming a viral sensation.

Other than the Cavs, Smith also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers. He also spent one season playing for the Zhejiang Bulls during his 16-year professional career. Now, he is teaming up with LeBron James again, just in a slightly different way.