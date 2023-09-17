The Colorado football program continues to electrify the country under new head coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime's Buffaloes squad picked up a monumental win over the Colorado State Rams in double overtime, 43-35, to remain undefeated.

The lead-up to the game included a massive call-out of Sanders from Colorado State coach Jay Norvell. Sanders responded appropriately and the hype for an already intense rivalry showdown at Folsom Field took off. The energy for the game only got larger as it went on. Explosive scoring plays, trick plays, a comeback from the Buffaloes at the end of regulation and multiple overtimes made this game one of the best that college football has seen.

The Colorado football victory had athletes from all over the sports world watching, including a plethora from the NBA. Kawhi Leonard, Chauncey Billups and Kyle Lowry were among the many celebrities to attend the game in person. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounkpo and basketball stars past and present sounded off online.

SHEDEUR YOU’RE A PROBLEM!!!! ⭐️🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023

I don't watch football but that was a heck of a game 🔥 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 17, 2023

Prime got the whole world rooting for Colorado!! America’s college team fa shooooo… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 17, 2023

Deion Sanders really had me watch the full game Colorado Vs Colorado State during my vacation in Cabo Mexico. I’m exhausted. But what a game. #coloradobuffaloes #DeionSanders — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) September 17, 2023

Coach Prime has instantly made Colorado football a must-see team. The decades of being just another team are over with Sanders and a revamped roster and coaching staff taking over and bringing a sensational buzz to Boulder. Now, everyone is tuning in to see what the Buffaloes have in store.

Both of Sanders' sons who play for him made big plays in the Colorado football win. Shedeur completed 38 of his 47 pass attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-tying and game-winning scores, while Shilo recorded four tackles and a pick-six.

Colorado State came to play, though. Wide receivers Tory Horton (16 catches, 133 yards, one touchdown) and Louis Brown (10 catches, 131 yards, one touchdown) put up bonkers stat lines. The latter capped off his score by doing Deioin Sanders' iconic dance. The Rams' defense secured the first pick of the season off of Shedeur Sanders and sacked him four times.

Colorado football did get some bad news, though, as two-way star Travis Hunter took a dirty hit and will now be sidelined for weeks, Deion Sanders said after the game. While Hunter heals, Coach Primue and Colorado football will continue their ascent as a national powerhouse. A tough matchup awaits them next week when they face No. 13 Oregon on the road.