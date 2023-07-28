We're now getting some good news from LeBron James' camp. This is after the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice session. Sneakerheads will be glad to know that the news comes in the form of a sneak peek of the highly anticipated Nike LeBron 21.

Sneaker game insider Nick DePaula shared a photo of LeBron posing with what appears to be a cream-colored variant of the LeBron 21's:

LeBron James unveils the upcoming Nike LeBron 21 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DM54JoHtns — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 28, 2023

LeBron James even flashed the number 21 using his fingers which clearly confirms that this is the latest iteration of his highly-popular custom sneaker line.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you ask me, that's one good-looking pair of kicks. According to reports, the Nike LeBron 21 is set to release anywhere between late fall to the early part of the holiday season.

For those who have been following LeBron's signature sneaker line year after year, then this is something you may have been expecting for some time now. However, this still does not take away from the fact that this is LeBron James' 21st pair for Nike. Let that sink in. I'm pretty sure that has to be some sort of record, which obviously speaks volumes of his longevity in the league.

We all know how dominant he still is at this point in his career, but the fact that he's also still a driving force in the sneaker industry after two decades in the NBA is an equally impressive feat. That's simply why he's the King.