LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs: Teams, Brackets, Format Explained

The LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs will see the top six teams that qualified after eight weeks of regular season compete for the title of champion and spots at the upcoming Worlds 2022.

LES Summer 2022 Playoffs

Championship Points

While qualification is based on the team’s placement during the Summer season, the Championship Points awarded for the team’s accomplishments during the Spring Playoffs and the Summer Regular Season will determine the seeding.

Qualified Teams

In order of seeding, the following teams and players will participate in the LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs:

G2 Esports

Top: Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik

Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski

Mid: Rasmus “caPs” Winther

Bot: Victor “Flakked” Lirola

Support: Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé

Rogue

Top: Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu

Jungle: Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong

Mid: Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Bot: Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos

Support: Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus

MAD Lions

Top: İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek

Jungle: Javier “Elyoya” Pradeds

Mid: Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Bot: William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Support: Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

Misfits Gaming

Top: Joel “Irrelevant” Scharoll

Jungle: Nikolay “Zanzarah” Akatov

Mid: Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié

Bot: Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík

Support: Mertai “Mersa” Sari

Fnatic

Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen

Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín

Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Bot: Elias “Upset” Lipp

Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov

Excel Esports

Top: Finn “Finn” Wiestål

Jungle: Mark “Markoon” van Woensel

Mid: Erlend “Nukeduck” Holm

Bot: Patrik “Patrik” Jírů

Support: Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle

LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs Bracket and Format

The LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs is a double elimination bracket with six teams. The top 4 seeds will start their journey in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals, while the bottom two begin in the Lower Bracket Round 1 and no room for error. All matches played will be a best-of-five.

A win in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals guarantees a Worlds 2022 slot for the team, since the LEC has been granted one extra slot for the international event, bringing the total slots to four.

The losers of the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals will have their seeds compared, and the team with the lower seed will be placed into the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals where they will face the winner of Fnatic vs Excel, and the team with the higher seed will be placed one round ahead in the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals.

The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com.