LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs: Teams, Brackets, Format Explained
The LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs will see the top six teams that qualified after eight weeks of regular season compete for the title of champion and spots at the upcoming Worlds 2022.
LES Summer 2022 Playoffs
Championship Points
While qualification is based on the team’s placement during the Summer season, the Championship Points awarded for the team’s accomplishments during the Spring Playoffs and the Summer Regular Season will determine the seeding.
Qualified Teams
In order of seeding, the following teams and players will participate in the LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs:
G2 Esports
- Top: Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik
- Jungle: Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski
- Mid: Rasmus “caPs” Winther
- Bot: Victor “Flakked” Lirola
- Support: Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé
Rogue
- Top: Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu
- Jungle: Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong
- Mid: Emil “Larssen” Larsson
- Bot: Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos
- Support: Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus
MAD Lions
- Top: İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek
- Jungle: Javier “Elyoya” Pradeds
- Mid: Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer
- Bot: William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen
- Support: Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser
Misfits Gaming
- Top: Joel “Irrelevant” Scharoll
- Jungle: Nikolay “Zanzarah” Akatov
- Mid: Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié
- Bot: Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík
- Support: Mertai “Mersa” Sari
Fnatic
- Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen
- Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín
- Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda
- Bot: Elias “Upset” Lipp
- Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov
Excel Esports
- Top: Finn “Finn” Wiestål
- Jungle: Mark “Markoon” van Woensel
- Mid: Erlend “Nukeduck” Holm
- Bot: Patrik “Patrik” Jírů
- Support: Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle
LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs Bracket and Format
The LEC Summer 2022 Playoffs is a double elimination bracket with six teams. The top 4 seeds will start their journey in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals, while the bottom two begin in the Lower Bracket Round 1 and no room for error. All matches played will be a best-of-five.
A win in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals guarantees a Worlds 2022 slot for the team, since the LEC has been granted one extra slot for the international event, bringing the total slots to four.
The losers of the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals will have their seeds compared, and the team with the lower seed will be placed into the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals where they will face the winner of Fnatic vs Excel, and the team with the higher seed will be placed one round ahead in the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals.
The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com.