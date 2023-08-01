Lenovo is working on its entry into the handheld PC market with a product named “Legion Go” to go against the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Handheld Lenovo Legion Go

According to an exclusive report on Windows Central, Lenovo’s handheld gaming PC currently dubbed “Legion Go” is intended to go against Valve’s Steam Deck, ASUS’ ROG Ally, and AYANEO.

It will come with Windows 11 for “maximum PC gaming compatibility” which runs on the new AMD Phoenix processors. These processors, according to AMD, will be ultra-thin and focused on gaming, AI, and graphics with intended use on ultrabooks. It’s currently unknown which specific chip it could use, making it hard to gauge where it would fall in between its competitors. However, the Lenovo Legion Go is hypothesized to sport an 8-inch screen, already putting it on top of the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck in this aspect with the latter two handhelds only having a 7-inch display.

The initial report had few details apart from these and there is still a chance for this to be simply an explorative and experimental venture on Lenovo’s side and not hit shelves. Lenovo has done this before from a leak a few years ago with the Lenovo Legion Play, an Android-based cloud gaming handheld similar to the more recently released Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge. The Legion Play was eventually canceled and did not make it to launch. That being said, the handheld PC provides a more stable experience compared to cloud gaming services as evidenced by the recent success of the market, so the Legion Go at least has a better chance at arriving in the hands of gamers.

The currently available handheld gaming PCs have a wide price range, with the cheapest Steam Deck going as low as $399.00 while the ASUS ROG Ally reaches $700.00 and AYANEO’s wide line of choices going as high as almost $1,000.00. Given this, it’s hard to predict the price of the Lenovo Legion Go, but it’s safe to assume that they would float around the $500-600 price range to maintain affordability while being competitive with the other units in terms of hardware.