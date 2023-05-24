Leonardo DiCaprio is in hot water again for issues concerning his love life, but this time at least it’s not for dating someone preposterously younger than him! Turns out the 48-year-old DiCaprio is in the dog house with his friends for spending too much time with his 28-year-old girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

According to RadarOnline, an inside source told the outlet that DiCaprio is “way less available for poker nights and hangouts — and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time.”

Why on Earth would DiCaprio choose to spend time with his supermodel girlfriend twenty years his junior over a poker night with his — oops, never mind, heard it as I typed it.

Still, this is a major first world problem to DiCaprio’s party-brah friends. According to the source, this relationship may even jeopardize DiCaprio’s annual yacht party schedule. I mean, can you imagine?

“Leo’s normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies,” revealed the source. “But he’s let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi.”

Well this is clearly an outrage on par with the climate disaster DiCaprio sometimes campaigns against when he’s not crazy-busy hooking up with supermodels.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were first rumored to be a couple last year. Then, after an apparent break, their romance recently rekindled. Now, according to the source, “they hang out for dinner and chill together in hotel rooms or private residences — often for days at a time.” Let this be a lesson to all of us out there: The next time you’re in a relationship with a much younger supermodel be sure not to forget about your — eh, never mind, it probably won’t come up.