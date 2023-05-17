Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are fueling more dating rumors after a recent New York sighting per PEOPLE. Swift who performed in Philadelphia over the weekend for her Eras Tour was out in the Big Apple with the UK native. The musicians were pictured leaving the Electric Lady Studios after a recording session in Greenwich Monday evening (May 15).

Both artists were dressed casually. Swift was spotted wearing a purple NYU sweater, black mini-skirt, and beige sneakers. Healy was seen rocking an all-black fit that was included a sweater and pants. He also seemingly had his hand on Swift’s back as they left the studio.

This follows the pair’s other New York outing last week. Swift and Healy weren’t alone either. The two were on a double date with Taylor’s friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée.

Swift, Healy, and Antonoff’s fiancée Margaret Qualley were seen dining at Casa Cipriani.

In images making rounds on social media, Swift and Healy were seen holding hands and walking next to one another.

The other time that they were seen out in public together was earlier this month at her Nashville tour stop. Healy, who is The 1975 frontman, showed up as a special guest during the opener Phoebe Bridgers’s set on her Eras tour Saturday (May 6). He also reportedly stayed around and watched Swift perform backstage with Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

During her Nashville tour stop she made the announcement that ‘Speak Now’ will be her next re-recording.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she wrote on Twitter. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Neither Swift nor Healy has commented on the rumors.