Actor Michael J. Fox, known for his roles in Back to the Future and Spin City, has revealed which film prompted him to retire from acting, Deadline reports. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Fox shared details about his struggles with Parkinson’s disease and how they reminded him of a scene from Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays an aging star struggling to remember his lines on set. After watching the scene, Michael J. Fox recalled a similar experience while filming The Good Fight on CBS, where he had difficulty remembering his lines.

“I thought of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Fox said. “There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can’t remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he’s screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane. I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, ‘I cannot remember it anymore.’”

Michael J. Fox Says Key ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ Scene Led To His Retirement A scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood resonated with Michael J. Fox and came rushing back when he decided to retire from acting in 2020. Speaking to Empire… pic.twitter.com/RL5IeIrGBA — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) May 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the difficult moment, Fox drew strength from it and decided to retire peacefully. “It was peaceful,” he said.

Fox’s retirement comes after a long and successful career in Hollywood, spanning over three decades. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29 but kept it a secret from the public for seven years. Since then, Fox has become an advocate for Parkinson’s research and has established the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The actor’s latest project, a documentary titled Still, premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The film explores Fox’s life with Parkinson’s disease, including his struggles and his advocacy work. In the film, Fox speaks candidly about the challenges he has faced since his diagnosis, including his desire to “suffer” in the early days of his illness.

Despite his retirement from acting, Fox remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry and an inspiration to those living with Parkinson’s disease.