Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have collaborated on a number of films, including the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. Their next project has been revealed by David Grann.

Grann, who is the author of Killer of the Flower Moon's source material, is off promoting his new book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, in France. He told Télérama that Scorsese would be adapting The Wager next and that DiCaprio will be joining the film.

Reports of DiCaprio and Scorsese gaining the rights to The Wager first circulated last year, but it seems Grann has confirmed their involvement.

The Wager is a nonfiction book chronicling the events of the Wager Mutiny. In 1741, a British warship was wrecked on an island we now know as Chile. Grann's book was released earlier this year on April 18.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a mainstay in Martin Scorsese's since their first collaboration on Gangs of New York. His next two credits would be in Scorsese's films The Aviator and The Departed, before taking a break before Shutter Island. In the 2010s, DiCaprio and Scorsese collaborated on The Wolf of Wall Street and the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon chronicles the murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s. DiCaprio stars Ernest Burkhart and the ensemble features Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and will be released in theaters on October 6 prior to its Apple TV+ release.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 6.