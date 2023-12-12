Leonardo DiCaprio has a secretive next career move lined up after Killers of the Flower Moon, he revealed.

Fresh off starring in his sixth Martin Scorsese joint, Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't know what's next. The Killers of the Flower Moon star has another role lined up, but he won't reveal too much about it.

“I don't think I'm allowed to discuss it”

Speaking at a special London screening of Killers of the Flower Moon with co-star Lily Gladstone, DiCaprio was asked about his next film. First, would he do another with Scorsese?

“This one took seven years of development and production,” DiCaprio confessed. “It would be great but any film takes time to develop. There's rights to get right. We went up for this a couple of times.”

But he does have another project lined up. He just can't reveal anything.

“I have one but I don't think I'm allowed to discuss it,” DiCaprio revealed. “I want to but I don't think I'm allowed. I would love to give you a scoop, but I can't.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is the sixth collaboration between Martin Scorsese and DiCaprio. That relationship began in Gangs of New York and has continued into The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and now Killers of the Flower Moon.

In Scorsese's latest, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart. The film chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation upon the discovery of oil. Robert De Niro plays DiCaprio's uncle, William King Hale, and Lily Gladstone plays his wife, Mollie. The likes of Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, and Tantoo Cardinal also star in the film.