It's a massive payday for Leonardo DiCaprio with an estimated $40 million salary from Martin Scorsese's 'KIllers of the Flower Moon.'

In Martin Scorsese's another iconic film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,' Leonardo DiCaprio takes the lead by going home with a salary of $40 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly paid $40M for ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON.’ (https://t.co/4qCXV4fOz3) pic.twitter.com/xOYiV1vxrO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 10, 2023

Playing as Ernest Burkhart, DiCaprio's salary starts to make sense. Reviews called it one of his bests, among other roles he played in collaboration with Scorsese. If recalled, the Oscar-winning actor had the same success in films like “Gangs of New York” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The Killers of the Flower moon is a historical drama, co-adapted by screenwriter Eric Roth and based on a 2017 book. It delves into the mysterious murders of Osage tribe members in 1920s Oklahoma, triggered by the discovery of oil on their land.

Besides Leonardo DiCaprio, the cast also features Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Tantoo Cardinal.

Now, initially, ScreenRant reports that Dicaprio's estimated salary for the film is $30 million. This already aligns with the competitive compensation landscape in the streaming era. This same fee also matches what Apple paid Brad Pitt for another project and slightly falls short of Will Smith's payout for an upcoming film.

Notably, DiCaprio's compensation mirrors his recent payday for “Don't Look Up,” released on Netflix in December.

It's not also the actor who's bringing home a massive payday. Killers of the Flower Moon had a $200 million budget, making it the most expensive film shot in Oklahoma. As DiCaprio's collaboration with Scorsese continues to demonstrate financial success, the film's impact on Apple TV+ will be gauged through streaming metrics and its performance in awards season.