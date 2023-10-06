Hot on the heels of his role in The Exorcist: Believer and Broadway return, Leslie Odom Jr. has made a huge album announcement. His next album, When a Crooner Dies, will be released on November 17.

The first single from the album, “Show Me,” drops today. “Whoooo boy. I can feel the season of turmoil (and growth) that gave rise to the sentiment of the song in the first lines of music. Do I have the capacity to love someone for real? Do I have the capacity for that kind of unselfishness? Can I be that generous? That open? Or am I somehow…unfit…for all that true love asks of us? I prayed to God for proof of life…proof of my own humanity. I wanted heaven to show me,” Odom said of “Show Me.”

Leslie Odom Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist. He's also been nominated for numerous Emmys and Academy Awards. On top of all of that, Odom is a New York Times bestselling author.

He won a Tony Award for his performance as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton on Broadway. Odom recently returned to the stage for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. It's a revival of Ossie Davis' play. Odom stars and produces it.

To date, Odom has released four studio albums, including The Christmas Album in 2020. When a Crooner Dies will be his fifth album, and first of original songs since 2019's Mr.

He has also made his way into the film world. He starred in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express in 2017. In 2020, he portrayed Sam Cooke in the acclaimed One Night in Miami from Regina King. Odom was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars that year. He'd also have a role in The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel film, and the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion.

This year, Odom starred in The Exorcist: Believer. The legacy sequel is directed by David Gordon Green, who directed the recent Halloween trilogy.

When a Crooner Dies tracklist:

“Holding Onto Us” “Everything” “Show Me” “Go” “The Morning” “Loved” “Only Heaven” “Won't Hold Back” “Take Me As I Am” “I Surrender”

When a Crooner Dies, will be released on November 17.