fbpx
Connect with us

Other

VIDEO: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson with nasty right hook

Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell

Football is back, but the biggest hit of the young season didn’t happen on the football field. Ex-All Pro running back Le’Veon Bell just knocked out former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson in the boxing ring to end their highly anticipated fight.

Check out the three-time Pro Bowler say ‘night night’ to AP before the ref calls the fight with Peterson clearly discombobulated:

Adrian Peterson has taken some massive hits in his career and spring right back up. But this one clearly rocked his noggin without his helmet on.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Lakers, LeBron James
JUST IN:
Related Topics