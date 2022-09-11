Football is back, but the biggest hit of the young season didn’t happen on the football field. Ex-All Pro running back Le’Veon Bell just knocked out former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson in the boxing ring to end their highly anticipated fight.

Check out the three-time Pro Bowler say ‘night night’ to AP before the ref calls the fight with Peterson clearly discombobulated:

LE'VEON BELL KNOCKS ADRIAN PETERSON OUT pic.twitter.com/ZHUJKHRCB9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 11, 2022

Adrian Peterson has taken some massive hits in his career and spring right back up. But this one clearly rocked his noggin without his helmet on.