Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom had a masterclass on the mound in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night at Camden Yards. The two-time Cy Young winner was dealing for Texas, as he pitched seven scoreless innings, taking a no-hit bid into the eighth frame, during a 7-0 victory over the Orioles.

Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser ended deGrom's dream for a no-hitter in the contest when he had a single off a fastball from the 37-year-old Texas ace in the eighth inning. DeGrom's night ended following Cowser's hit, as he was replaced on the hill by reliever Jacob Webb, who, along with Cole Winn, finished the job for the Rangers' bullpen.

DeGrom did not hide his thoughts on losing a chance to complete a no-hitter.

“I even stood over there and said to [Cowser], like, ‘Dang it, I wanted that,’” deGrom said after the game (h/t Paige Leckie of MLB.com). “But it’s — they’re Major League hitters, too. So I threw a fastball — I think it was a fastball, I asked when I came in. Think I kind of blacked out, but I was like, ‘What did I throw there?’ And it was a fastball, and he got to it.”

Cowser had given Jacob deGrom some trouble in the previous two matchups in the game, as he battled the four-time All-Star for five pitches before striking out in the second inning. DeGrom retired Cowser again, but not before the latter made contact for a groundout. A perfect game was also going for deGrom until Jackson Holliday drew a walk in the sixth inning.

DeGrom may have lost a no-hitter against Baltimore, but he managed to set a new franchise record. He now has 13 consecutive starts of tossing for at least five innings and allowing no more than two runs, the longest such streak ever in the history of the Rangers and Washington Senators.

So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, deGrom has an 8-2 record, a 2.08 ERA, and 0.88 WHIP through 16 starts.

Texas, meanwhile, improves to 40-41 after winning the Orioles series with two victories, and will look to get back to .500 when the Rangers start a three-game series this coming Friday against the visiting Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.