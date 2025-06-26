New San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper had a night to remember at the 2025 NBA Draft, but it was his mom, Maria Harper, who unexpectedly became the star of the show. As the 19-year-old shooting guard made his way across the stage after being picked second overall by the San Antonio Spurs, the cameras zoomed in on his family—and social media exploded with excitement.

Fans took to platforms like X to express their admiration for Maria’s grace and elegance during her son’s big moment. The reactions were a wonderful blend of awe and appreciation, with many people declaring her the true star of the evening.

Dylan Harper a top 3 NBA draft pick and his mother look like this. God gave this family 99 potential pic.twitter.com/5VXSSNeUVe — 𝕵🌟 (@JCF255) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dylan Harper’s mom is a baddddieeeee — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Her appearance alongside Dylan and his brother, Ron Jr., during a live interview with ESPN’s Monica McNutt only fueled the viral excitement.

But beyond the fleeting fame, Maria Harper has been a cornerstone in Dylan’s basketball journey. A former Division I player at the University of New Orleans, she shifted gears to coaching nearly thirty years ago. Maria wasn't just a coach; she was a constant source of support for Dylan, guiding him from first grade all the way through his senior year in high school.

Their strong connection was clear when she talked about his “determination, hard work, and humility” during the ESPN interview.

"I'm feeling EVERYTHING… from crying, to laughing, to being happy" – Dylan Harper, newest San Antonio Spur 👏 pic.twitter.com/BBtk9b7EPa — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dylan, who shone at Rutgers and followed in the footsteps of his father, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, has made it clear in past interviews that his mom was his first and most significant coach.

Interestingly, Ron Harper Sr. remained seated in the crowd while Maria took the spotlight with Dylan during the broadcast. This choice highlighted the family dynamic, with Dylan crediting his mom for pushing him to excel and keeping him grounded. Maria supported Dylan's development as a student-athlete and as a person in her role as a former athlete, coach, and mentor.

Now that Dylan is beginning a new journey with the NBA, he will always remember his draft night—not only because he was drafted by the Spurs, but because this was a truly special moment demonstrating the power of a parent's support.