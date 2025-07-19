The New York Liberty took center stage at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend on Friday night, as Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud each captured individual titles that highlighted New York’s growing dominance. The festivities, held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, kicked off with both guards shining under the spotlight during All-Star Friday.

Ionescu’s All-Star event performances have become must-watch entertainment, especially when it comes to the three-point contest. She reclaimed the 3-Point Contest crown with a score of 30, securing her second title in three years. The Liberty star famously set the all-time contest record with 37 points in 2023, and this latest win only adds to her growing legacy. The victory also builds momentum for her standout 2025 season, where she’s averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Cloud’s success in the Skills Challenge gave Liberty fans even more to celebrate. The veteran guard posted the fastest time in Round 1 (34.1 seconds) and clinched the title in a tight final with 36.4 seconds. She edged out Seattle Storm’s Erica Wheeler in a thrilling showdown that showcased her versatility. This marked Cloud’s first All-Star event win, and it couldn't have come at a better time for a player known for her leadership and playoff experience.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge wasn’t just a midseason spectacle. For the Liberty, it showcased a championship-level culture that’s taken root in New York. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference at the break with a 15-6 record and a .714 winning percentage, the team continues to live up to the hype. Cloud, who signed a two-year, $400,000 deal before being traded to New York, has emerged as a steadying force in the backcourt alongside Ionescu.

Their dynamic has become one of the most dependable backcourt pairings in the league, blending leadership, experience, and scoring punch. Cloud’s defensive instincts and playmaking complement Ionescu’s shooting and floor vision, giving the Liberty a balanced, veteran-driven core that thrives under pressure—especially in high-stakes moments like All-Star Weekend.

Their synergy was on full display throughout the weekend, echoing the chemistry that powered the Liberty to a WNBA title last season. With elite contributors on both ends of the floor, the team’s hopes of going back-to-back are growing day by day.

As the regular season resumes, Ionescu and Cloud's victories serve not only as personal milestones but as statements that the Liberty are still the team to beat. The hardware is stacking up—and so are the expectations in Brooklyn.

