New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is not one bit bothered by the championship pressure on the team after trading for Jonquel Jones and signing Breanna Stewart this offseason. In fact, she’s loving it.

Ionescu, the no. 1 pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, admitted that she has been longing to be a title contender since last year. While the Liberty did make the playoffs in 2022, they fell to the Chicago Sky in the first round. The 2023 campaign is bound to be different, though, as they are really in good position to compete for the title with all the additions they have.

“I was wanting to win a championship last year, granted I knew that we didn’t have the team to be able to do so. And now we do,” Ionescu said on the championship pressure on the Liberty, per Boardroom.

When the Liberty traded for Jonquel Jones in mid-January, their title odds shot up. Some oddsmaker even gave them the second-best chance to win the WNBA championship, only behind the Las Vegas Raiders. However, they didn’t stop there, as they landed both Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot to form a star-studded roster.

Stewart even had to take less money to sign with the Liberty, but the allure of competing for a championship at the highest level was just too hard to pass up.

.@sabrina_i20 is ready for those title expectations. 😤 "I was wanting to win a championship last year, granted I knew that we didn't have the team to be able to do so. And now we do." pic.twitter.com/WfAcmHdCEB — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 22, 2023

With that said, there is no doubt the Liberty are now considered to win the title. They just have a real superteam right there. And despite the fact that it’s a new feeling for Sabrina Ionescu, it sure seems it’s just making her more excited.