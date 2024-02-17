The two will have a three-point competition Saturday night.

It will be an exciting competition Saturday night as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will be facing off in a three-point contest. With Curry being a part of the Western Conference All-Star team, he gave insight into how this matchup came about and who he thinks will ultimately win Saturday.

“It started with her and the three-point contest this summer with the WNBA, she had 37 points which is a record for the current format of the three-point contest,” Curry said. “I shouted her out and said how amazing and ridiculous that accomplishment was. She challenged me back and then fast forward to today, we're going to have our Sabrina vs. Step showdown. There's only one outcome, it's that I win. So I'm excited to go out there and shoot with her. She's unbelievable, an unbelievable shooter, unbelievable player, and it's going to be great for the game to have a little competition.”

“There’s only one outcome, it’s that I win.” Steph Curry places his prediction for his shootout with Sabrina Ionescu 👀pic.twitter.com/zVqQeeIpIU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Warriors star Curry and Ionescu ready for three-point contest

Not that surprising to see that he is picking himself to win as this is a competition. During their press conference for the event, Curry said that this is “what sports is about” according to CBS Sports.

“However this plays out, it's what sports is about, right?” Curry said. “Competing, whatever the format is. She's the champ, so I'm the contender. Let's lay it out on the line.”

For the WNBA star in Ionescu, there is no doubt that this contest will be exciting for her as she will go up against arguably the greatest shooter in basketball history. She is a huge fan and even said in their press conference that Curry “used to be my background screensaver” on her phone.

“He used to be my background screensaver,” Ionescu said. “I used to have wallpapers. Everything you could think of up in my room. This is a pinch-me moment knowing what we're able to do this next weekend is every kid's dream.”

Curry motivated to go after Ionescu's record

Seeing Ionescu score 47 points in the WNBA contest motivated the Warriors star in wanting to go after that record. He even said that “I got something to shoot for now.”