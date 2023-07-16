Sabrina Ionescu has been making a lot of waves of late. The New York Liberty star made headlines on Friday after her scorching performance in the WNBA 3-Point Contest. Ionescu set a new NBA and WNBA record for the contest with 37 points in the final round, en route to the 3-Point Contest title. Sabrina even sent a special shoutout to Stephen Curry, who incidentally, was the owner of the previous record (31) before Ionescu shattered it on Friday night.

That's not the only reason why Ionescu has been trending recently. She also happens to be the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of 2K24, which is obviously a great honor for the 25-year-old. In a recent interview, Sabrina shared her thoughts on this noteworthy achievement:

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My reaction was definitely super excited,” Ionescu said, via The Spun. “I found out about it a couple months before the announcement, and it was just an honor to be able to represent the WNBA. Knowing the gravity that this has, hopefully it helps shape a lot of young kids – and their dreams of wanting to be on the cover one day – by being able to see that I am. I hope to be able to ignite that passion and dream for them to also want to be on the cover one day as well. I'm super honored and excited. It's a huge and important time in women's basketball that I'm honored to be a part of.”

Ionescu follows in the footsteps of Candace Parker, who was the first-ever WNBA cover athlete for NBA 2K22. Last year, it was Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi who featured in the NBA 2K23's WNBA Edition. These are obviously some big shoes to fill for Sabrina Ioenscu, but there's no denying that this young lady is well on her way to reaching the same heights as the three all-time greats that preceded her.