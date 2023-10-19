The pressure has apparently gotten to New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu. ESPN television cameras captured Ionescu throwing up during a timeout in Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday.

Sabrina Ionescu was throwing up during a timeout 😮 She remained in the game afterwards! pic.twitter.com/OWvMo8saTV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

Despite the temporary setback, Sabrina Ionescu checked back into the game. If it was a case of the nerves, people can't blame her. The Liberty was teetering on the brink of elimination in Game 4.

Ionescu made five of 12 field goal attempts for 13 points. She had three rebounds and three assists in the Liberty's 70-69 loss to the Aces. With the win, Las Vegas won its second consecutive WNBA title.

It was indeed a tough loss for the Liberty. New York was one of the WNBA's pioneer teams in its inaugural season in 1997. The Liberty advanced to the WNBA Finals in four of their first six seasons. Unfortunately, they failed to win a single title.

It was a great season for Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty

Despite the heartbreaking loss to the Aces, New York enjoyed a memorable 2023 WNBA season. The core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Courtney Vandersloot helped the Liberty win 32 of their 40 regular-season games. Ionescu was a steadying influence at point guard. She averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists for New York. Ionescu also won the WNBA three-point shootout in Stephen Curry fashion.

There's no denying New York's fortunes changed drastically when they signed Breanna Stewart in the offseason. Stewart averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 2023. She's also a lockdown defender. Case in point: her block on the Aces' A'ja Wilson in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. The 2023 WNBA MVP came down to the two players. Breanna Stewart emerged victorious in the end, to the dismay of Aces' head coach Becky Hammon.

Regrettably, the Aces were too much for Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty in the WNBA Finals. New York will return with a vengeance in the 2024 WNBA season.