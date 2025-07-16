When Jonquel Jones isn’t dropping dimes or dominating the paint, she’s tuning in for recouplings, dramatic exits, and late-night villa confessions. The New York Liberty forward may be sidelined with an ankle injury, but she’s staying active on X, where her Love Island USA commentary has become a highlight for fans.

Oh I haveeee to be at the reunion!! @peacock @loveislandusa — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones has transformed her recovery period into binge season. Since tweaking her ankle in late June, she’s been forced to watch from the sidelines as her Liberty squad pushes through a tough schedule. New York recently dropped to No. 3 in ESPN’s WNBA power rankings, and while her presence on the court is missed, her presence online is very much felt.

Court vision, couch edition

Jonquel isn’t just watching Love Island, she’s fully invested. She’s been reacting in real time, tweeting her takes on the cast, from heartbreak over Olandria’s elimination to her honest thoughts on Ace. The tweets have been steady, witty, and unfiltered. But this week, she made it known that watching isn’t enough.

“Oh I haveeee to be at the reunion!! @peacock @loveislandusa,” she posted, aiming her shot at a seat where the real drama unfolds. Whether it happens or not, Jones just put the idea into the atmosphere, and Love Island producers might want to pay attention.

With the WNBA All-Star break now underway, the former league MVP has even more time to catch up on her favorite reality show. Although she won’t be suiting up in Indianapolis, Jones has taken her absence in stride. She gave her flowers to this year’s All-Star selections, shouting out her former Liberty teammate Kayla Thornton for her first appearance.

“Everybody that made it this year deserves to be an All-Star,” Jonquel Jones said. She also raised concerns about the voting process, noting, “The 50 percent fan vote is crazy, in my opinion… you have to be careful not to turn a career accolade into a popularity contest.”

As for whether she’ll tune in to the game? That depends. “I may be on a boat somewhere,” she said. “If I’m home and sitting around the TV, of course, I’ll turn it on. But if I’m out doing something, I don’t know.”

Whatever the plan, if she’s near a screen, you already know what she’s watching.