A'ja Wilson and Las Vegas Aces are up 2-0 in the WNBA Finals after a dominant performance against the New York Liberty in Game 2, and Aces coach Becky Hammon took a moment to blast the MVP voting, which had Wilson in third behind the winner Breanna Stewart and second place finisher Alyssa Thomas.

“This lady has been ridiculous, and she's heard it all,” Becky Hammon said, via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports. “Third in MVP voting? Okay. Rest on that. It's a joke. She's been off the charts efficient. She got — and I love Stewie, you know I love bigs that can shoot threes — but her efficiency on both ends, it's been ridiculous.”

"3rd in MVP voting? Okay. Rest on that. It's a joke." -Becky Hammon on A'ja Wilson #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/fkjOjz04uF — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 12, 2023

The MVP race between A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas was a tight one, with each player having a lot of supporters. It is clear that Wilson and the aces are using the voting and third place finish as motivation, and it is working. The Aces are in a position to win the WNBA Finals with just one more win.

Hammon went on to say that Wilson would have put up better numbers if she had played her more minutes in the regular season, and that the reason she rested was that the Aces blew out a lot of teams.

“If I would have played her as many minutes, she would've averaged 28 and 13,” Hammon said, via Hruby. “And that's all anybody would've been talking about, but she got screwed because her coach didn't play her in fourth quarters.”

In the end, Hammon and Wilson would likely sign up for a second straight WNBA championship over the MVP award.