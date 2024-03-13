The special day finally happened for New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu, as the longtime couple tied the knot in Laguna Beach, California after getting engaged in January 2023.
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant were among the stars in attendance at the wedding ceremony.
The Liberty guard had a mentor/mentee relationship with Vanessa's late husband Kobe Bryant.
The couple attended the University of Oregon, where Ionescu was a freshman in 2016 and Grasu declared for the NFL draft after the 2014 season. The Oregon Duck mascot was also a guest at the couple's wedding.
The Liberty drafted Ionescu as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft after finishing her collegiate career as Oregon's all-time leader in points, assists, double-figure scoring games and field goals. The Chicago Bears drafted Grasu in 2015 after earning three Pac-12 first-team all-conference honors.
Ionescu, 26, announced on social media in January 2023 that she and Grasu got engaged in what she initially thought would be a GQ photoshoot, which turned into a surprise proposal.
In August 2021, the couple publicly announced they were dating after Ionescu made an Instagram post on Grasu's birthday.
Ionescu made big news last month when she took on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in a 3-point shooting contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.
Last season for the Liberty, Ionescu averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on the season.