Longtime New York Liberty fan Robin Roberts is investing in the franchise.

The Good Morning America co-anchor joins Olivia Walton and Amy Griffin as the last three investors, which was announced in May, according to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile. This sets the team's value at $450 million.

Roberts has been a fan of the Liberty for years, as she has appeared courtside in several games, including their Game 5 win last year at the Finals. The team gave their first post-2024 WNBA Championship win interview to Roberts last year.

Sabrina Ionescu told Roberts at the time that the championship win was a dream come true.

“To just be able to see how far we’ve come in a short amount of time and be able to do this, obviously for each other, but for this organization that’s believed in us since the beginning, you can’t really put into words — it feels amazing,” the Liberty guard said.

How did the New York Liberty do this season?

A lot has changed since the Liberty won last year. First, they did not make the playoffs. They were eliminated after falling to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 and Game 3 despite winning Game 1.

“Only one team gets to feel good at the end of their season, and, this year, we weren't that team, and it really, really hurts,” Liberty Forward Breanna Stewart said. “I think it'll continue to hurt for days, weeks, months from now, but at the same time, we're really proud of the group. This team is more than resilient with all the [stuff] that we've gone through this season, and we left it all out there.”

In addition to not making the playoffs in an attempt to defend their title — the Las Vegas Aces ended up securing the 2025 WNBA Championship win — the Liberty parted ways with head coach Sandy Brondello. However, Brondello's hoop dreams are still alive as it's been reported she will be the head coach for the Toronto Tempo and lead them into their first season in 2026.