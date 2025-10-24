BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, unveiled finished portions of a five-year, $100 million renovation project to Barclays Center. Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, BSE will debut new premium and fan spaces at the arena.

The renovations include Gallagher Terrace, a premium membership club offering the arena’s only in-seat dining with waiter service, and Modelo Bridge, an upper concourse fan zone featuring the most expansive bar at Barclays Center — 67 feet in length — and accessible to all guests.

“Barclays Center sits at the heart of one of the most diverse and dynamic markets in the world, and our success depends on delivering an experience that truly reflects and celebrates our community,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE. “Hospitality has always been a core pillar of our business, and these investments reinforce our commitment to putting guests first. Following a record-breaking year, it’s essential that we continue to evolve and elevate every aspect of the fan experience to ensure Barclays Center remains a premier global destination for sports, entertainment, and culture.”

Gallagher Terrace is the only area in Barclays Center to offer an in-seat dining experience with waiter service and visibility to the game. It includes a full-service bar with premium wines and a team of sommeliers.

The Barclays Center renovations are one of several projects BSE has undertaken in recent years.

BSE opened a state-of-the-art youth training facility across from Barclays Center in September. The 18,600 sq. ft, multi-court facility will be operated by the company's flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball. It is the first youth basketball facility in the tri-state area to deploy Shoot 360 technology, a training software used by all 30 NBA teams and over 100 college programs.

The Liberty also recently announced plans to build an $80 million practice facility in Brooklyn, with construction fully funded by the team's ownership group. The 75,000-square-foot facility, located in Greenpoint, will serve as the Liberty’s main training center beginning in 2026.

Fans will get their first look at Barclays Center's new spaces when the Brooklyn Nets face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.