The New York Liberty lost a heartbreaker in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, which means there will be a decisive Game 5 to determine who is going to win it all. The officiating in this series has been questionable at times and the Liberty were the victim of it in this contest, according to their head coach.

Following the 82-80 loss, Sandy Brondello absolutely ripped apart the refs. Via ClutchPoints' Russ Steinberg:

“I know Cheryl talked about it last time. But we got no calls today. So do I need to talk up in a press conference? Because they were getting ticky tack and we went down there then got hit and get nothing,” Brondello said. “It was like 12 to 6 at half time and they tried to even it up near the end. It was 14 to 9. No, all we want is fair. Ok. So if we're getting hit, that's a foul, you know, and they're I'm one of the nicest bloody coaches in this league, but this pisses me off, just be fair, you know, if they're getting hit, it's a bloody foul.

“But you know, in the end we close game, things we could have done a little bit better that we all could have done better, including me getting that f****ng time out. Sorry, I shouldn't say that, don't repeat it. But, you know, so we used to have to go back to New York and win.”

Here's a video of her comments, per ESPN:

The Liberty committed nine fouls, while the Lynx committed just nine. In Brondello's eyes, they should've received a lot more calls. This was a very close game with 13 lead changes throughout, so every single foul call meant something in the ultimate outcome. Sabrina Ionescu's foul on Bridget Carleton allowed Minnesota to take a two-point lead with only seconds left.

Now, New York needs to head back home to hopefully close out the series on Sunday.