New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry each got the sports world's attention last week. Ionescu set Twitter on fire with her record-setting performance at the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest, while Curry had people wondering if he's got a future in golf after topping the field at the ACC golf tournament over the weekend.

But are the two shooting stars cooking up something big?

In a recent interview, Curry joked about wanting to challenge Sabrina Ionescu to a shooting contest after watching her go off in the 3-point contest in which she scored 37 points in the final round.

“I gotta go after Sabrina [Ionescu's] record… She went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend… We got to settle that one for sure. Who's the better 3-point competition shooter,” Curry said on ESPN.

Ionescu finally heard Curry's challenge and reacted to it via Twitter.

During her stunning performance in the championship round of the shootout, Ionescu drained 25 of 27 shots and fell just three points short of a perfect score. After missing her first attempt in the final, Ionescu got hot and went in a zone no WNBA player (or even NBA player) had ever gone before her spectacular display of perimeter accuracy last Friday in Las Vegas, as she made 20 consecutive 3-pointers to break away from the competition.

Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm finished in second place in the final with 24 points, while Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings only had 11 for third place. In the first round, Ionescu had 26 points.