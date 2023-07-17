As the best shooter in NBA history, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is sure to hear his fair share of challenges, with everyone giving the two-time MVP their best shot whether they're on the hardwood or on the concrete.

However, his latest challenger has some weight to her name. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu challenged Curry to a shootout not long after recording the most points in a 3-point contest in both NBA and WNBA history.

Whether it was meant to be a joke or not is uncertain.

However, Curry — who has made the most 3-point attempts of any player in NBA history with 4,008 — has certainly accepted it.

“I gotta go after Sabrina [Ionescu's] record,” Curry says while making an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today. “I got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star Weekend… We got to settle that one for sure…. Who's the better 3-point competition shooter.”

Ionescu is having far and away her best season from behind the arc, knocking down a sizzling 44.6 percent of her 3-pointers on 7.6 3-point attempts per game. A career 35.6 percent shooter from downtown, if there was any time for the California native to take down California king Stephen Curry, it would be now.

Either way, Ionescu has had an incredible journey up to this point.

After leaving Miramonte High School as a highly decorated player, including a McDonald's All-America Game MVP, she left the University of Oregon as the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles. After a standout collegiate career that saw her nationally recognized as the best women's player in the nation, she was selected by the Liberty with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.