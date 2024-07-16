Back on May 27, 2024, Bandai Namco revealed that Lidia Sobieska was the second DLC character coming to Tekken 8. Many assumed that she would launch sometime in June, however, that wasn't the case. Finally, after much anticipation, Lidia will join the roster come Patch 1.06.

Lidia Sobieska Tekken 8 Release Date – July 25, 2024

Lidia Sobieska will join the Tekken 8 roster come July 25, 2024. Year 1 Pass holders will gain early access to her on July 22, 2024. Everyone else needs to purchase her for approximately $8.

Photo Mode is Coming to Patch 1.06

As mentioned earlier, the Polish Prime Minister will launch alongside Patch 1.06. The upcoming update will introduce a highly requested feature known as Photo Mode. Players will now be able to capture memories and picture-worthy moments from their battles against other fighters.

Similar to other games before it, Tekken 8's Photo Mode will give players access to a plethora of lighting and filters to play around with. They can also adjust the angle of the camera to make the scene look more dramatic.

To promote the new Photo Mode, Bandai Namco announced their Tekken 30th Anniversary Fandom Campaign on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This campaign encourages all players to come up with the best photos possible and share them on X. Participating players should upload their pictures with the caption having the hashtag #TEKKEN30th. It's worth noting that selected photos may be featured in future Tekken events, streams, or sites.

The Tekken 30th Anniversary Fandom Campaign begins on July 23, 2024, and will end on October 31, 2024.

New Tekken 8 Stage

Aside from a brand new feature, Patch 1.06 will also introduce a new stage called Seaside Resort. The new level is free and will be available to all players once the update launches on July 22, 2024.

Seaside Resort literally takes place by the sea. The stage features a white sand beach surrounded by palm trees, surfboards, and a bunch of tourists watching the Tekken fighters throw hands.

We're not entirely sure if Seaside Resort will come in three different variants. Based on Lidia's Tekken 8 trailer, the new stage will feature the three times of the day which is the morning, late afternoon (sunset), and nighttime. The time of day may change depending on the round players are in. However, it's also possible there'll be three separate stages.

For now, all we can do is wait until Patch 1.06 launches to see what the case may be.

Other Features Coming to Patch 1.06

As previously stated in Tekken 8 Patch 1.05, any future updates for the remainder of Year 1 won't feature any major changes. With that in mind, Patch 1.06 won't come out with balance changes to any of the existing fighters on the roster.

The goal of the upcoming update is to launch Lidia Sobieska, Photo Mode, and Seaside Resort. Other than that, the game will receive the usual bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

For players looking for additional content, the Tekken Shop is expected to feature new Summer items and cosmetics. Lidia, Lars, Nina, Eddy, Hwoarang, and Alisa are expected to have summer-themed cosmetics.

Lastly, Bandai Namco promised to revamp the battle pass and will add a free track. The free track also includes up to 100 Tekken Coins to collect. Non-battle pass holders will now be able to accumulate Tekken Coins slowly but surely and purchase their desired item in the Tekken Shop.

