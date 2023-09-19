You'll find in our Lies of P Review that, just like most Soulslikes, it prides itself on its story and multiple endings. We present to you our Lies of P Endings Guide, which is, ironically, an article you should read even before you start the game if you want to affect the game's ending.

Spoiler Warning: While we try to prevent spoiling you key plot details, we're forced to disclose some of them here to let you know how to achieve the ending of your choice.

Lies of P Endings Guide

There are three endings in Lies of P. To prevent as many spoilers as possible, we'll just call them the True Ending, the Good Ending, and the Bad Ending.

Good Ending – Tell more truths than lies throughout the game, and then after the final boss fight, refuse Geppeto's request.

Bad Ending – After the final boss fight, agree to Geppetto's request.

How to get Lies of P's True Ending

True Ending – Lie throughout the game at every opportunity. Find the painting “Portrait of a Boy” in Hotel Krat when it gets besieged. Collect all Records. Kill Sophia when prompted. After the final boss fight, return to Hotel Krat and use the recorder to listen to all Records. A cutscene should take place, allowing the player to receive the game's best weapon. Then, return to where the final boss fight took place. Talk to Geppeto, then ignore his request.

With that, you should now be able to complete Lies of P with the ending of your choice. It's possible to see two endings with one save file by just reloading the save before Geppetto's request, but if you want to see all three, you'll have to finish the game twice and either tell all lies or tell no lies.

After watching the ending, be sure to stay in your seat for a spectacular post-credits scene that sets up a whole new universe for this soon-to-be-franchise.

