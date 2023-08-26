Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts made his return to Fenway Park as the Dodgers take on his former team, the Boston Red Sox, this weekend. The Dodgers and Red Sox will play three games over the course of the weekend.

When he arrived at the stadium Friday for the first of three games, the crowd gave Betts a standing ovation. Following the first match, Betts posted a heartwarming tribute to both Dodgers and Red Sox fans.

“Sometimes life is a movie!! Thank you Dodger nation for showing up and showing out for ya boy! Thank you Red Sox fans for that warm welcome! Truly humbled,” per Mookie Betts' Instagram page.

The Dodgers and Mookie won the first game 7-4 and the next two games take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Mookie Betts played for Boston 2014-2019, including when he won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. Betts had the most incredible 2018 season when he won the World Series, AL MVP, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and batting title, the first player to ever do so in MLB history.

After spending his first six seasons in Boston, the Red Sox traded the All-Star to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason where Betts was awarded a 12-year contract extension and the largest contract in Dodgers history. The move has paid off for the Dodgers as they won a World Series in 2020 during Betts' first year with the team. With the Dodgers once again leading the NL West with a 79-48 record and Betts making his seventh All-Star squad this year, Red Sox fans definitely got a taste of what they're missing since their team traded Mookie away.