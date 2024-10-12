As Hurricane Milton approached Florida, many of its pro sports teams evacuated. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, left early for their road game vs. the New Orleans Saints. Similarly, the Tampa Bay Lightning prepared for their NHL season opener for almost a week in Carolina.

Jon Cooper, who has been the head coach of the Lightning since 2013, talked about some of the anxiety his team faced ahead of their season opener vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

“Outwardly as a coach, you want to be optimistic, but sometimes you're a little nervous inside,” Cooper said, via ESPN. “So you weren't exactly sure how things were going to go. But I do know the guys really wanted to play a hockey game.”

The result definitely indicated the Lightning wanted to play — after falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Tampa tied it up in the second period on a Brayden Point powerplay goal. In the final period, it was all Nikita Kucherov, who netted three (two empty-netters) to earn a hat trick and help the Lightning pull away for a 4-1 win.

Lightning players, Tampa area feeling effects of Hurricane Milton

Despite the on-ice performance, the players were understandably worried about what they would be returning home to. Millions across the state were left without power in the wake of the hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm 70 or so miles south of Tampa. Additionally, the hurricane whipped up hundreds of tornadoes and killed at least 17 people statewide.

Tampa, although not hit directly by Hurricane Milton, a major point of concern, still sustained damage and flooding throughout the city. The wind from the storm ripped off a considerable portion of the roof of Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play, and Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, flooded while the team was in New Orleans.

The Lightning's home opener, initially scheduled for today, was also postponed by the effects of the storm.

“NHL Game No. 29 on Saturday, Oct. 12 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena has been postponed amid recovery efforts in the Tampa Bay area from the impact of Hurricane Milton,” the NHL announced Thursday. “A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.”

Lightning captain Victor Hedman said, “hopefully we're done with the storms this year.”

“I think most of the guys have gotten reports about their own properties,” Hedman said.

“We're super excited to get back home and hopefully get our lives going again,” he also said.

The Lightning are scheduled to host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday and Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.