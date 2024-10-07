The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a rough couple of weeks. Tampa Bay suffered their second loss of the season on Thursday Night Football against Atlanta, which seriously opens up the NFC South division. The state of Florida was also devastated by Hurricane Helene, which caused a ton of destruction over the past few weeks. Now another storm system is entering the area, and Floridians are forced to take desperate measures once more.

The Buccaneers are taking drastic measures to prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Saints. They are evacuating Tampa and heading to New Orleans on Tuesday ahead of their game there on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team was able to secure the necessary hotel rooms in New Orleans to avoid having another flight on Saturday.

The Buccaneers should be safely out of the way of Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida's west coast sometime this week.

Buccaneers fans brace for Hurricane Milton as the storm races towards Florida's west coast

Hurricane Milton is looking like one of the scariest storm systems in recent memory. Milton was already a potentially life-threatening storm system, but it intensified on Sunday into a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 miles per hour.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that sustained winds from Milton could increase to 155 miles per hour. This is just two miles per hour shy of bumping Milton up to a Category 5 storm.

Milton is on a collision course with multiple population centers in Florida, including Orlando and Tampa Bay. This has the state preparing for a massive evacuation.

“We are preparing … for the largest evacuation that we have seen, most likely since 2017, Hurricane Irma,” Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay area is still cleaning up extensive damage from Hurricane Helene just a few weeks ago. 12 people died as Helene swept up the west coast of Florida and ravaged the barrier islands from St. Petersburg to Clearwater.