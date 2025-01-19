Once again, the Tampa Bay Lightning are chasing down another postseason spot. Currently, the team holds the third Atlantic Division spot. With a 5-1 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings, the Bolts now have 53 points on the season. During the team's victory Saturday night, superstar winger Nikita Kucherov joined teammate Victor Hedman in an exclusive club. Both Lightning icons are a part of the team's 600 assists club after the man known as “Kuch” notched two assists in a four-goal second period for Tampa Bay.

“Nikita Kucherov joined his teammate Victor Hedman as the second player in @TBLightning history to tally 600 assists as the Lightning scored four goals in the second period,” posted the NHL's official PR page on X, formerly Twitter.

Kucherov also had a goal in the win, and center Jake Guentzel matched him with a goal and two assists on the night as well. As the season progresses, it looks like the Bolts might once again have the pieces to make another deep run in the postseason. Can they stay healthy and focused on the Stanley Cup? One thing is for certain: even after all the success this core group has had, it still burns to possess the Stanley Cup multiple times before its window runs out. Can Kucherov, Hedman, Guentzel and the rest of the Lightning's heart stay on the ice and capture a fourth title?

Lightning looks to make latest postseason push

Kucherov is once again a leading contender for the Hart Trophy, and his display on Saturday is just a sample of why he's a contender for that award. He's the engine that paces the Lightning attack, a transcendent superstar at the height of his ability. His hockey IQ is vastly underrated, and he's in the middle of his physical prime as well. All the Russian national cares about is winning more hardware with his teammates. He's also one of the many reasons why the Bolts are in the middle of playoff contention.

Hedman has been revitalized since becoming team captain and is now back in vintage form. Guentzel has taken on the role left behind by former captain Steven Stamkos and has thrived since coming to Tampa Bay. All world goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has kept up his end and always gives the Bolts a fighting chance. Brayden Point has continued his ascent into superstardom, and Brandon Hagel is also now a star. Head coach Jon Cooper might have the deepest roster he's had in quite a while. Can they bring him Stanley Cup number four? If Kuch and the rest of his teammates keep up this pace, don't be surprised if Stanley takes another tan come June.