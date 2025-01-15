ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks continue their road trip as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Ducks come into the game at 18-21-5 on the year, which is good for sixth place in the Pacific Division. This has the Ducks looking to trade assets at the trade deadline. Last time out, the Ducks faced the Washington Capitals. The Capitals would strike twice in the first period to take the 2-0 lead. Then, in the second period, Ethen Frank scored his second goal of the year to make it 3-0. Logan Thompson would stop all 19 of the Ducks shots as the Capitals won the game 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 23-16-3 on the year, which places them in third place in the Atlantic Division. They sit seven points behind Toronto in the division, and the Lightning will look to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Boston Bruins. The Bruins dominated the game early, scoring twice in the first period, and then adding the first two goals of the second. the Lightning would start the comeback, as Conor Geekie and Victor Hedman both scored to make it a two-goal game, but two empty net goals from the Bruins handed Tampa Bay the 6-2 loss.

Here are the Ducks-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Lightning Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +260

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Ducks vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Ducks is led by Troy Terry, who leads the team in points, goals, and assists. He has 14 goals and 19 assists on the year, with four goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, his linemate is Ryan Strome. Strome is second on the team in points, having seven goals and 17 assists this year. Rounding out the top line is Frank Vatrano, who is third on the team in points. He has 11 goals and 13 assists, with two goals and two assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cutter Gauither is fourth on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. He has seven goals and 13 assists this year, with two goals and four assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Mason McTavish, who has six goals and 12 assists this year. Finally, Jackson LaCombe has been solid from the blue line, scoring eight times with 12 assists.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nikita Kucherov leads the top line for the Lightning this year. Kucherov leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 43 assists, good for 63 points. Further, he has two goals and 22 assists on the power play. Kucherov is joined on the line by Jake Guentzel. Guentzel has 21 goals and 21 assists on the year, with nine goals and three assists on the power play. Finally, Nick Paul rounds out the line with 11 goals and 14 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli lead the second line for the Lightning. Hagel comes into the game with 20 goals and 28 assists this year, while having two goals and three assists shorthanded. Cirelli has 17 goals and 19 assists on the year. Finally, Victor Hedman has seven goals and 27 assists from the blue line.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be the goalkeeper for the Lightning in this game. He is 18-13-2 on the year with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last five starts, going 2-2-1 in his last five starts.

John Gibson is expected to be in goal for the Ducks. He is 7-7-2 on the year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has lost each of his last three starts, giving up 12 goals over the last three stars.

Final Ducks-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the Ducks inability to score. They score just 2.41 goals per game, and they have scored just seven goals in the last five games. Meanwhile, the Lightning are 11th in the NHL in goals against per game, allowing just 2.81 goals per game. They have also scored well this year, scoring 3.64 goals per game this season. They have also scored 16 goals in the last five games. While the Ducks did win the last time they faced the Lightning in Anaheim, the Lightning will win this one.

Final Ducks-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (-128)