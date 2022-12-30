By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Jeon “DangMoo” Su Jin will be joining Liiv SANDBOX’s Challenger League team making her the first female player in the LCK.

DangMoo is a streamer and content creator with her YouTube channel having over 240 thousand subscribers. She initially made waves when she reached the Challenger rank in the KR server with a 60% winrate.

LSB has put out a video detailing the process that the org went through in pursuing DangMoo as a member of their team. The entire video is in Korean with no English subtitles available, unfortunately, but the coaching staff mentioned her great communication, mechanics, and decision making.

The naver news post about the signing had some words from DangMoo herself. “This is a difficult opportunity, so I will try to show a good performance.”

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐌𝐨𝐨! 'DangMoo' 전수진 선수가 리브 샌드박스 유스팀에 합류하게 되었습니다.

오랫동안 꿈꿔왔던 꿈에 도전하는 당무 선수에게 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드리겠습니다. DangMoo joins #LSB CL to take on a new challenge as a pro player. Please give her a warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/AGZy5Egf7Y — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) December 29, 2022

Liiv SANDBOX CEO Jeong “Ryan” In-mo also chipped in on the decision via a tweet.

“I interviewed many candidates, but DangMoo was a person with the will and ability to challenge more than anyone else. Thank you for your support. + In our team, all players use 2 or 1 room, and the team players also live and train together in the same space.” The CEO also recognizes the fact that Liiv SANDBOX is breaking down limitations and the prejudices in esports after the signing.

LSB Challengers ran a 10-man squad in the LCK CL 2022 Summer season. This manner of running teams isn’t unheard of in the Challenger League, as the coaches and org try to juggle and develop the roster. Since then, however, LSB Challengers has been reduced to 6 players, with DangMoo joining as Substitute Support. The organization said that DangMoo will participate in all of the scrims and development that the main roster will be receiving.

During an interview with Inven Global, DangMoo said that she also applied on an open tryout for Fredit Brion. About being the first female pro player in the LCK, she had the following to say: “It’s true that it’s a bit overwhelming. However, I feel that if I perform well, other female players will see me. So, as a professional gamer, I’m going to overcome everything and really do my best.” DangMoo said that she will also not completely give up streaming but will do so very occasionally.

LCK wasn’t the only region interested in her. A scout for Chinese team RNG also approached her, asking if she’s already signed to a team.

DangMoo is also known to be Jeon “Goarosa” Jae-hwan’s sister. Goarosa is also a famous content creator with almost 700k subscribers.