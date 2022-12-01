Published December 1, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 3 min read

Like a Dragon: Ishin is an upcoming remake of a Japanese exclusive game from 2013. Sega has revealed the Like a Dragon: Ishin combat trailer to give anticipating fans a look on how combat works in the remake.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is a spin off of the Yakuza series. Originally, it was exclusively released in Japan in 2013 and had never been launched in the West. Now, SEGA is remaking the game after 9 years and is planning to release it internationally.

The game is set in 160s Kyoto where players are put in the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Like a Dragon: Ishin puts players in the middle of a murder mystery setting where the main goal of the story is to figure out the man who killed the father of Sakamoto Ryoma. As Sakamoto Ryoma, players are able to wield his sword in combat against opponents. If that isn’t enough and things are looking to get spicier, the players always have the option to pull out the gun to help make things much easier to deal with.

In the combat trailer the two main combat styles of Swordsman and Gunman were shown off. In addition to that, there were two new additional combat styles shown. The first new combat style is the Unarmed style. The Unarmed style is not actually new to the series as the Yakuza series has always been known for its raw unarmed combat. This combat style just puts it in the setting of 1860s Japan. In addition, a new hybrid combat style was also shown off. The Wild Dancer combat style is essentially a combination of the Swordsman style and the Gunman Style. This combat style uses the sword in one hand and the gun in the other. With this style, the player is able to slash enemies while keeping the others at bay with the gun.

From all the combat styles shown in the trailer, it can also be seen that Like a Dragon: Ishin keeps the iconic over the top finishers that the Yakuza series has always been known for. From doing somersaults with the sword and gun, to throwing a guy into the air then unloading bullets into him and all the way to just straight up using a large cannon from out of nowhere. Aside from these finishers, it can also be seen that the game keeps the iconic combat system of weaving these combat styles together to form combos. This combat mechanic had been present in previous games in the Yakuza series.

Like a Dragon: Ishin will be launched on February 21, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

