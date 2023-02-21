Like a Dragon: Ishin! is certainly a blast from the past. The game takes a step back from the modern setting and takes players back to Edo-period Japan. Originally a Japan exclusive back in 2014, it is now making its way to the rest of the world. However, a question arises: Does the remake do the original justice? Was a remake even necessary in the first place? Let’s answer these questions by taking a look at what critic reviews and scores have to say about Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Ishin Review Scores: 80-82 on Metacritic

As mentioned above, this game is a remake of the 2014 Japan-exclusive launch title. As such, people already have an idea of what the game is about, as well as what to expect. Metacritic aggregated a total of 70 reviews over the game’s various release platforms. The PlayStation 5 version of this game has the most reviews, with 45 in total. The game has mostly positive reviews, however, there were those who had mixed feelings about the game.

VG247 gave the game a perfect score of 100, with the reviewer calling it the “most fun [they’ve] had with a single player game in years.” Digitally Downloaded also gave the game a perfect 100 score. The reviewer called it an “almost stunningly intelligent game”, and that it was in a lot of ways “superior to the (already brilliant) series it has spun off from. They praised the game’s historical setting, and how the developers of the game were able to balance the game’s “authenticity and entertainment, serious storytelling and humour.”

GAMINGbible gave the game a score of 90, saying that although fans of the series will enjoy the game more, it is still a “fantastic title that’s worth checking out.” The reviewer in particular praised the game’s “cinematic cutscenes, frenetic combat”, and the ability to kill time in the game’s setting. XboxEra, who also gave a score of 90, said that the game “deserves its acclaimed reputation”. They called the game’s story, visuals, sound design, and game mechanics as “top-class”, and that fans of the series will have no complaints.

Dexerto gave the game a score of 80, calling it the “best title from RPG Studio since Yakuza 0”. They praised the game’s “new setting, characters, and plot” and how it all worked together to give players an “open-world experience that you could lose countless hours in.” RPG Site also gave it an 80, saying that the remake was “an excellent revitalization of an already solid entry.” They, in particular, welcomed the game’s usage of already known faces. VGC, who also scored it an 80, called it a “propulsive tale” that is “easy to get swept up in.”

Of course, not everyone has scored the game highly. GamesSpew gave the game a score of 80, asking if it was really necessary to make a remake of the game. They are, however, glad that it finally saw a western release. The reviewer said that it is “not the best Like a Dragon game – in fact it might come quite low in the pile.” However, they mentioned that players can still have a good time with it. They brought up that the world might not be that attractive, and that the story takes a while to pick up. However, it sill “has the usual charm and a bucketload of interesting activities to carry it.

IGN also scored it a 70, saying that unfortunately, the game’s “step back in time also presents a slight step down in quality for its substories and side activities.” They also brought up the game’s “half-baked gunplay” that “should have probably remained holstered. However, the reviewer mentioned that the game’s “high stakes story” still had them hooked. They also said that it was “fascinating to get an insight into a period of Japanese history [they] knew very little about.”

Gamereactor UK gave the lowest score of 60 out of all the aggregated reviews. They said that the game was “full of content, and fans of the series should definitely check out the installment.” However, they mentioned that the game felt a little dated and stiff, and they would have preferred it to feel less so.

Is Like a Dragon: Ishin! worth it?

If you are a big fan of the Ryuu Ga Gotoku (RGG) line of games, then this game is most definitely worth it. It offers a breath of fresh air, letting players experience a different time and place. Although the gameplay and the like may feel a little outdated, it doesn’t change the fact that this is still an RGG game worth playing.

If you’re starting out in the series, however, you may want to pass on this one for a bit until you’ve played some of the other games in the series.

That’s all for the Like a Dragon: Ishin reviews and scores. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.