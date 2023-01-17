Charles Barkley is never one to mince words. During this season alone, Barkley has always been blunt in his assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers, especially as they continue to underperform relative to the usual expectations for a LeBron James-led team. And the Lakers weren’t able to escape Barkley’s scathing criticism once more on Monday night.

During TNT’s Martin Luther King Day NBA broadcast, Ernie Johnson was running through today’s nine-game slate, the last of which was the 19-24 Lakers’ tussle against the 10-33 Houston Rockets at 10:30 PM ET. Alas, those teams are two of the three worst teams in the Western Conference, with the Rockets even having lost 10 straight games entering tonight. Thus, Charles Barkley chose not to hold back and ridicule this game for its lack of entertainment value and stakes.

“If you really bored and got nothing else to do, watch that game. That’s like two ugly girls fighting. Nobody cares who wins!” Barkley said.

That is interesting imagery from Charles Barkley, to say the least. At the very least, a fight between two girls, no matter their appearance, is always a sight to behold if only for the potential carnage it can cause in a physical or emotional manner. The same rings true for the Lakers and Rockets.

The winner of tonight’s Lakers-Rockets game may not matter in the grand scheme of the Western Conference standings, but at the very least, it presents those with morbid curiosity a potential outlet of considerable entertainment.

LeBron James, who is inching ever more closely towards the all-time scoring record, will play against the Rockets, while Russell Westbrook is always capable of filling up the stat sheet with eye-popping stats or frustrating fans with some questionable decisions. In addition, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are two exciting prospects who could go off at any given night.

Nevertheless, with there barely being any meat on the bone for this game, those not invested in the Lakers or Rockets’ dealings may be better off watching the NFL Wild Card round match between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers or even WWE Raw, which has a promising six-man elimination match main event.