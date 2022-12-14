By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

One thing that will never change for as long as LeBron James is around is that people will always expect his teams to contend, or, at the very least, fans will always be drawn to the gravity of his greatness. Alas, the reality of the situation is that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t good at all. Through 27 games, almost a third of the season already in the books, the Lakers have mustered a mere 11-16 record, good for 12th in the Western Conference, and Charles Barkley is fed up with their dominance over the NBA news cycle.

And in the process, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards, quietly minding their own business somewhere in D.C., caught some strays from the ever-raucous Barkley.

Being his ever-funny self on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley chastised the Lakers by citing the relative news unworthiness of the Wizards despite being the 12-seed in their respective conferences with an almost identical record. (The Wizards have only one more loss than the Lakers.)

“We don’t talk about the 12-seed. What’s the 12-seed in the East? We don’t ever talk about the Washington Wizards, do we? Ever. Do we ever mention the Washington Wizards and the great Bradley Beal? No. But for some reason, these morning talk shows and us, we have to show the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink,” Barkley said.

"Its a conspiracy. …The Lakers are awful. …We don't talk about no other 12th seed" Charles Barkley doesn't like having the Lakers on national TV 😬 pic.twitter.com/EppLhH3aj2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Perhaps the Wizards will be mentioned more often if LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook played there. The Wizards may be disappointing, but not to the degree the Lakers are. Still, Chuck’s frustrations are understandable.

Alas, the media landscape we’re in dictates that yes, outlets, indeed, need to talk about the Lakers given their position as one of the most famous teams in the NBA while boasting the services of one of the most famous players of all time.

The Lakers ended up losing in horrific fashion against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, faltering in overtime after mounting an incredible comeback. LA became the talk of the town yet again following yet another heartbreaking loss. Nothing the Lakers do can be done in silence, no?

Meanwhile, the Wizards are quietly the owners of the league’s current worst losing streak at seven games. The Wizards will try to stem the tide and stop their skid when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. And maybe then, they could give Charles Barkley and the rest of the gang something to talk about.