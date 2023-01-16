The Los Angeles Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back set on Monday night. After a hard-fought loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, LeBron James and Co. are now slated to take on the Houston Rockets. James has once again popped up on the injury report with a lingering ankle injury, so the big question now is this: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

LeBron James injury status vs. Rockets

LeBron has been dealing with this same ankle problem for some time now. It has officially been labeled as left ankle soreness, which doesn’t seem to be very serious. However, it’s bad enough for him to be tagged as questionable to play against the Sixers.

James has been on the injury report with this ankle issue for the past several games. However, he’s usually been probable to play. The being questionable tonight means that it’s more likely that he’s forced to sit the Rockets game. The fact that Houston has one of the worst records in the league could also factor in on the Lakers’ decision.

Troy Brown Jr., on the other hand, is probable to play with soreness in his left quad. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and Lonnie Walker IV are all still out of commission for LA.

With such a shorthanded lineup for Monday’s tilt, the Lakers obviously need LeBron James doing his usual thing, However, it’s very much possible that he also gets the night off. So, when it comes to the question of if LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is probably not.