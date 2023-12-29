Lil Nas X's career is here to stay as the rapper teases his comeback with a new music video dropping soon.

For fans eagerly anticipating new music, the rapper will be in his new era soon. Lil Nas X, whose debut album Montero released in 2021, confirmed the imminent release of a new single.

Taking to X, his social media platform, Nas shared that he wrote and directed the accompanying music video for the upcoming track. Thxpressing his anticipation for fans to witness it, proclaiming it as his best work yet. The message was accompanied by three emojis: a church, a white heart, and a peace dove.

Lil Nas X teases an upcoming music video for new era: “wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time — it’s the best one yet!” pic.twitter.com/zTVzpx0tgA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 28, 2023

While details about Lil Nas X's sophomore album remain sparse, the artist hinted at the upcoming release earlier this year. A documentary film, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

The documentary offered a glimpse into Lil Nas X's career journey.

Then in February, Lil Nas X responded to fans on social media. He suggested that the album would “most likely” drop in the summer. Emphasizing the need to create significant moments around his music, he expressed the challenge of selecting tracks due to his ongoing studio work.

The visual hints provided by Lil Nas X's social media announcement, featuring a church emoji and allusions to religious imagery in his recent appearances, suggest an intriguing visual narrative for the upcoming music video. Having garnered acclaim for his dynamic performances at music festivals like Bonnaroo and Glastonbury, Lil Nas X continues to solidify his presence in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark as a pivotal figure in the contemporary music scene.