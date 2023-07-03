During Lil Nas X's set at the European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, he joined a Bebe Rexha trend. While performing his song Panini, a fan threw an NSFW gift on stage. It didn't hit the performer, but it did startle him, per People.

While Lil Nas X performed his song Panini, he was interrupted by an object thrown at his feet. The music stopped, and the rapper jumped back, startled. He walked towards the item and looked to the crowd to figure out who threw it.

A vagina-shaped sex toy was the perpetrator of the night. Lil Nas X inspected it before he laughed and showed it to his group of backup dancers, who joined him onstage. Holding up the sex toy, the rapper asked “Who threw their p***y onstage?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though Lil Nas X escaped injury this time around from the tossed object, the same can't be said for Bebe Rexha. Rexha, while performing in New York City for the Best F*n Night of My Life Tour, was hit in the face with an audience member's phone.

Rexha was mid-song when a concert goer threw a cell phone at her on stage, hitting her hard in the face and sending her to the floor. She was rushed off stage and the concert was forced to abruptly end. She suffered a black eye and split her eyebrow, which required several stitches.

Thankfully for the performer, the crowd member who threw the phone was arrested on assault charges. She also updated her fans with a video where she admitted she was “feeling alright.”