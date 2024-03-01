Rapper and Lakers court side fixture Lil Wayne went on Skip Bayless' Undisputed Friday morning to shed some light on what led to his angry tweet about the Lakers he sent during their game against the Wizards on Thursday night.
Wayne took to X/Twitter mid-game to inform fans, “Wow! Got treated like s— at the Laker game just now but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it.”
He wasn't done there, adding an f bomb before concluding his post with “It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.”
Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. Fuck em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 1, 2024
The tweet quickly went viral and had fans wondering just what transpired to make Lil Wayne so agitated.
On Undisputed, where he's a frequent Friday guest and also composed the current theme song, Lil Wayne opened up about what went down. Apparently it was an issue with a security guard. The whole thing sounds pretty Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque.
“They was just doing their job,” Lil Wayne explained, with a slightly calmer head prevailing in the light of a new day.
He went on to elaborate that as he was trying to get to his court side seat, a Lakers security guard stopped his group and informed them that they needed to enter from another part of the arena.
When Lil Wayne went to the alternate entrance, he realized he would have to ask multiple spectators to get up from their seats in order for his group to pass through, and he didn't want to nuisance them, so he made his way back to the original entrance.
At which point the security guard got annoyed — not because of any views Lil Wayne has expressed about Anthony Davis on Undisputed apparently, but about the perceived lack of listening. The security guard told Lil Wayne and his party, “I told you guys to go to the other entrance!” and Lil Wayne took offense to the response.
According to TMZ, Lil Wayne also claims he wasn't informed that the problem was the fact that he'd have to wait for a dead ball to get to his seat if he used his preferred entrance.
Lil Wayne further noted that he only attended this game as part of a brand deal, and after the unpleasant experience, wouldn't be inclined to go back to Crypto.com Arena — except for the fact that his son is a huge Lakers fan.
Sounds like a unique subset of first world problems known as #courtsideseatproblems. Perhaps Lil Wayne should have tagged Jack Nicholson, Kim Kardashian or Spike Lee in his angry tweet — it might not be that relatable to the rest of the world.